NBU fines, a drone scandal, and ties to Chernovetskyi: what ASVIO Bank is known for

Chernihiv-based ASVIO Bank has found itself at the center of a series of high-profile scandals involving financial transactions, possible tax evasion, and the business ties of its owners. Despite fines from the National Bank and mentions in journalistic investigations, the financial institution continues to operate and is even acquiring assets from other banks that have exited the market.

Fines from the NBU

In September 2025, the National Bank fined ASVIO Bank for violating financial monitoring and foreign exchange supervision requirements. According to the data provided, the total amount of the penalties was 9.1 million hryvnias.

Specifically, the bank was fined 7.7 million hryvnias for improper application of a risk-based approach and customer verification, another 1 million hryvnias for late submission of documents, and 400,000 hryvnias for violations of foreign exchange supervision.

The Drone Procurement Scandal

One of the most high-profile incidents involves the alleged fictitious import of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the investigation, tens of millions of dollars may have been transferred abroad through ASVIO Bank.

The scheme allegedly involved the Ukrainian companies “Bullet,” “Export Master,” “Anver Torg,” and “Askoniprom,” as well as foreign firms in Romania and Poland. The authors of the report claim that the actual delivery of the drones is questionable.

The Metallurgical Scheme in Brovary

In July 2026, the Economic Security Bureau conducted searches at a metallurgical plant in Brovary. According to investigators, a series of companies may have been used to carry out fictitious transactions, evade taxes, and conceal goods.

The investigation files mention Kyiv City Council member Roman Yaroshenko, who heads the supervisory board of ASVIO Bank, and former council member Andriy Zayets, who owns 7.7% of the financial institution’s shares.

According to published data, the estimated amount of underpaid taxes is 32.4 million hryvnias, and the value of unaccounted-for goods is 325 million hryvnias.

Ties to Chernovetskyi’s Inner Circle

A separate part of the story concerns the bank’s owner, Vyacheslav Suprunenko, who was previously married to the daughter of former Kyiv Mayor Leonid Chernovetskyi.

Journalistic investigations mention possible deals involving land and municipal property, particularly surrounding a former factory in Brovary—which covers an area of 26.45 hectares—as well as land plots in central Kyiv.

The authors of these reports link these stories to members of Chernovetskyi’s former inner circle and businesspeople associated with ASVIO Bank.

Why is the bank still operating?

Despite the scandals, ASVIO Bank is not only maintaining its market position but also acquiring assets from other financial institutions. In 2025, it became the receiving bank for a portion of the assets and liabilities of the insolvent Kominvestbank, and in 2026—for Motor Bank. Specifically, the latter’s liabilities to depositors amounted to 89.3 million UAH.

At the same time, the National Bank has scheduled an on-site inspection of ASVIO Bank for the fourth quarter of 2026. The inspection will focus on financial monitoring, foreign exchange regulations, and sanctions legislation.

As a reminder, we previously reported on the financial schemes of the Suprunenko family’s ASVIO Bank and the claims made by BEB.

On January 31, 2025, the Deposit Insurance Fund for Individuals approved the transfer of a portion of the assets and liabilities of the insolvent JSC “Kominvestbank” to JSC “ASVIO BANK.”



The Deposit Insurance Fund signed an agreement to transfer a portion of the assets and liabilities of the insolvent Motor Bank to “Asvio Bank.” As a result, some of Motor Bank’s customers were automatically transferred to the new bank without any changes to the terms of their existing contracts.

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