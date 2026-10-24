Sibiga called proposals to resume gas supplies from Russia to Europe dangerous

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga called proposals to resume Russian gas supplies to Europe misguided and dangerous. According to him, such initiatives once again raise the issue of Russian energy resources returning to the European market.

“For Moscow, energy is a weapon, not a business. This lesson was learned the hard way,” he wrote on social media platform X.

According to the minister, U.S. President Donald Trump’s firm decision in 2019 to halt construction of “Nord Stream 2” was one of the most significant contributions to European security, while the U.S. decision to allow construction to resume in 2021 was one of the most serious strategic mistakes, which effectively pushed Putin toward a full-scale invasion.

“This war will not end through concessions, commercial deals, or flattery. It can only end through strength and by depriving Putin’s regime of the resources necessary to continue it,” Sibiga emphasized.

As reported, U.S. President’s special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are proposing to resume Russian gas supplies to Europe as part of a peace agreement on Ukraine, according to The New York Times, citing informed sources.

The European Commission (EC) has no intention of resuming Russian gas supplies as before, as the U.S. administration is reportedly urging, EC spokesperson Paula Pinhu made clear.

Meanwhile, Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), an association of European gas infrastructure operators, reported that gas reserves in Europe’s underground storage facilities rose to 74.47% as of the end of the gas day on October 17.

This was reported by The Economist.

A gas pipeline connecting Central Asia to Europe exploded in Russia.

We should add that an oil terminal in Rostov-on-Don burned down following a Ukrainian strike.

As a reminder, an oil terminal in Russia had been burning for three days following a drone attack.

On the night of October 10, drones attacked a Russian oil refinery in Rostov-on-Don. After several explosions, a massive fire broke out at the facility. The likely target was the oil loading terminal of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant.

Moscow and the Moscow Region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ oil refinery in the Kapotnya district, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

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