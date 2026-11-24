Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga called the appointment of a Russian official subject to sanctions to the position of deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) absurd. The individual in question is a Russian national involved in attempts to legitimize the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

“This individual was directly involved in attempts to legitimize the first-ever military occupation of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant—the Zaporizhzhia NPP. An accomplice in one of the largest acts of theft and the most serious crimes against nuclear safety will now become part of the IAEA’s leadership,” Andriy Sybiga emphasized.

The minister criticized the agency’s personnel decision, noting that weakness and a lack of principles do not meet the needs of the international community in times of crisis. He stressed the importance of adhering to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

“I have instructed our diplomats to officially convey our position through a diplomatic demarche and by sending a note of protest,” Sibiga added.

The IAEA announced the appointment of Russian official Alexei Ferapontov as head of the nuclear energy division.

In 2023, Ukraine imposed sanctions on Alexei Ferapontov for facilitating Russia’s full-scale invasion, including the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The head of Ukraine’s foreign ministry wrote about this on the social media platform X.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, appointed Russian official Alexei Ferapontov as his deputy and head of the Department of Nuclear Energy. The decision was made despite objections from Ukraine, a number of Western countries, and appeals from international organizations.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy condemned the IAEA’s plans to appoint a Russian national subject to sanctions to a top position.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has spoken out against the possible appointment of Russian national Alexei Ferapontov as Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The Ukrainian side considers this personnel decision unacceptable due to the official’s involvement in actions by Russian state structures aimed at legitimizing the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

As a reminder, Alexei Likhachev, Director General of the Russian state corporation “Rosatom,” and Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, discussed the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Vienna, Austria. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will send missions to 19 electrical substations that are critical to the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

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