On November 25, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga welcomed the European Union’s decision to impose sanctions against 15 Russian entities linked to the Russian Federation’s military-industrial complex.

“Impacting Russia’s ability to produce weapons is exactly the step needed to weaken the aggressor. We appreciate the EU’s resolve on this issue,” he wrote on X.

Sybiga called on other partners to follow the EU’s example and expand restrictions on Russia’s access to foreign technologies and critical components.

As reported, the Council of the European Union decided on Wednesday to add 15 Russian entities to the list of those subject to enhanced export restrictions on dual-use goods and advanced technologies, according to the official websites of the Council of the EU and the European Council.

Sibiga announced this on his X page.

The new EU sanctions list, adopted on November 16, includes Russia’s largest oil refineries—specifically the Moscow, Omsk, Saratov, Khabarovsk, and Ilsk refineries—as well as a number of other companies in the oil industry.

Following the entry into force of the European Union’s 21st sanctions package, the Russian financial sector began to feel the initial effects.

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