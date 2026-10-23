Sybiga compared the struggle of Ukrainians to the aspirations of the participants in the 1956 Hungarian Revolution

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga stated that the values and aspirations of those who participated in the 1956 Hungarian Revolution resonate with modern Ukrainians who are fighting for freedom and independence in the face of Russian aggression.

Andriy Sibiga recalled that in 1956, Moscow sent tanks to crush the Hungarians’ quest for freedom, kill protesters, and persecute the Hungarian people.

At the same time, according to the minister, despite the repression and prolonged oppressive rule, the Hungarians persevered and ultimately regained their freedom.

“Since 1956, the courage and heroism of the Hungarian people have become a powerful symbol of resistance for generations of Europeans and continue to inspire us today. The values and aspirations of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution deeply resonate with modern Ukrainians who are defending their freedom and independence against Russian aggression,” stated the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Sybiga also emphasized the importance of remembering the victims of the Hungarian Revolution. According to him, their sacrifice serves as a reminder of the price of freedom and the necessity of European unity in the face of Russian aggression.

The minister emphasized that the Hungarians’ struggle for independence remains a symbol of courage and resistance for the peoples of Europe to this day.

This is stated in a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the start of the Hungarian Revolution.

Every year on October 23, Hungary celebrates a national holiday commemorating the start of the 1956 Revolution and the proclamation of the Hungarian Republic in 1989. This date commemorates the Hungarians’ attempt to free themselves from Soviet influence, their struggle for political rights, and the country’s transition to a democratic system. The holiday is marked by official ceremonies, wreath-laying, and commemorative events.

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