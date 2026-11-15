Sibiga responded to Russia's proposals for a new security order in Europe

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga commented on Russian statements regarding the formation of a “new security architecture in Europe.” According to him, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is attempting to reshape the European security order, imagining himself at the 1945 Yalta Conference; but to make claims of such magnitude, one must first win a world war—whereas Russia, after four years and eight months of full-scale invasion, has only managed to “nearly capture” the village of Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The foreign minister emphasized that Russia has lost more than 1.6 million military personnel killed or wounded, yet has failed to achieve any of its war objectives. He also noted that in October 2026 alone, Russian losses totaled 54,400 occupiers, while Ukrainian forces liberated more territory than the enemy managed to capture.

Sybiga emphasized that the most Putin can negotiate at this stage is a fair ceasefire along the current line of contact, not the division of spheres of influence. The minister added that Europe does not need a new security order, as one already exists, and that the best plan for the continent’s security is to end Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the idea of ceding the Donbas to Russia in exchange for security guarantees for Ukraine. He emphasized that territorial concessions do not resolve the main issue: whether Vladimir Putin will stop the aggression after receiving these territories.

Representatives of the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, the United States, and NATO, during a meeting in Abu Dhabi, emphasized that any future peace agreements must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its right to make decisions independently. Furthermore, the agreement must provide reliable security guarantees for our country.

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