During talks in London, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga emphasized the importance of defining a new, more active role for the European Union in peace efforts and stressed the need to preserve transatlantic unity.

According to the foreign minister, Ukraine reaffirms its readiness for a ceasefire, particularly in the area of energy security, and is actively discussing this issue with international partners, from whom it receives full support. In addition, the Ukrainian side has expressed interest in resuming the trilateral negotiation format with the participation of the United States to maintain the momentum of the peace process.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Ukraine is ready for a mutual energy ceasefire with Russia; however, the proposed conditions could limit Kyiv’s ability to strike at Russian energy infrastructure without ensuring adequate protection for Ukrainian power plants. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have warned of such risks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The parties discussed Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the prospects for an energy truce, and preparations for a meeting of the “coalition of the willing.”

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