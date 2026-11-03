Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga stated that Russia is involved in orchestrating the provocation in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. According to him, the Kremlin is attempting to sow division within Ukrainian society along three key lines.

“The enemy’s goal is to amplify existing problems. This is a typical tactic. These problems must be resolved—this is our internal task, and no one is taking it off our hands. But there is no doubt that the enemy is behind the escalation of this provocation,” the minister noted.

Sybiga emphasized that Russia, having failed to achieve success on the battlefield and suffering record losses, has focused on destabilizing Ukraine’s home front. “And this applies not only to Ukraine. The provocations in Ukraine are synchronized with those in Europe and North America. We see that Russia is intensifying its attempts to destabilize societies across the entire Euro-Atlantic region,” he said.

According to the minister, to this end, the Kremlin is enlisting former politicians, fugitives, figures affiliated with Russia, and propagandists who promote pro-Russian narratives and the idea of Ukraine’s capitulation.

“According to intelligence reports, Russia is attempting to drive a wedge along three key lines: between Europe and the U.S., between EU and NATO member states, and within democratic societies. Russia plans to pour enormous resources into this effort this year and next. Therefore, our joint response must be the opposite: unity between Europe and America, within the EU and NATO, and within our own countries,” the foreign minister emphasized.

Sybiga added that Ukraine is constantly coordinating its actions with partners who understand the nature of Russian provocations. According to him, the Kremlin’s attempts to destabilize the situation are having the opposite effect—they are strengthening support for Ukraine, as well as the unity and resilience of our partners.

“We are working on a coordinated response to Moscow’s attempts to undermine the international coalition supporting our country. Against this backdrop, it is critically important not to lose unity within our country. We must not allow scoundrels—whether Russian or domestic—to exploit the fatigue people naturally feel after five years of full-scale war to sow discord. Ukraine has proven time and again that it is capable of thwarting such scenarios from Moscow. “I am convinced that we are capable of thwarting this one as well,” Sibiga concluded.

This was reported with reference to his Facebook post.

What conclusions should be drawn following the riot in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in Kyiv: expert opinions.

The Security Service of Ukraine has identified about 100 people who participated in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The head of the Office of the President, Kirilo Budanov, stated that those who instigated the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka will be identified and held accountable. According to him, an objective investigation has already been launched by the Prosecutor General’s Office and the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, has sent inquiries to law enforcement agencies regarding the incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. The Ombudsman is demanding that the circumstances of the incident be clarified, that the legal grounds for the presence of military personnel and National Guard representatives in the building be verified, and that the actions of all those involved be assessed.

The military unit’s deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka housed servicemen who had participated in the defense of Mariupol and Azovstal, survived Russian captivity, and returned to duty. This was reported by Military Ombudswoman Olga Reshetilova.

Those whose unlawful actions are established must be held accountable in accordance with the law, she noted.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) opened a case regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As a reminder, Budanov responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Azov Corps commented on the clash near the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized soldiers from a bus.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged that those returned from the Special Military Unit were being held in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: Twenty-five people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were injured.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the Kyiv suburbs: details of the incident.

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