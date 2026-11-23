Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga stated that the pan-European ban on Russian military personnel entering the European Union must take effect immediately and without further delay, noting that this should have happened yesterday.

The head of Ukraine’s foreign ministry made these remarks in response to the European Commission’s presentation of a new package of sanctions against Russia and the rules for implementing the ban, emphasizing that tourist trips to Europe by individuals involved in the war against Ukraine pose a direct threat to European security.

In addition, the new sanctions package includes a ban on sports teams flying the Russian flag from entering the EU. Sibiga thanked Estonia, Norway, and the Czech Republic for taking similar steps regarding such athletes, highlighted the example of Finland, which closed its borders to non-essential travel, tourism, and the transit of Russians into the Schengen Area, and called on other European countries to adopt these restrictions to prevent the legitimization of Russian aggression.

Sibiga wrote about this on his X account.

The European Commission is once again proposing to ban Russian citizens who have participated in combat operations from entering the European Union. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced this initiative during the presentation of the draft 22nd sanctions package.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal supported the European Commission’s proposed ban on issuing visas to former participants in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Mihail called this initiative an important step, commenting on it on the social media platform X with a short phrase: “Stay home. Wait for your trial.”

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