Russia must provide transparent epidemiological data on possible cases of pneumonic plague and cooperate with international mechanisms.

The Ukrainian foreign minister pointed to Russia’s long history of concealing important information, particularly regarding dangerous incidents and large-scale disasters.

Among such cases, Sybiga cited the leak of the anthrax pathogen in Sverdlovsk (Yekaterinburg) in 1979, the Chernobyl disaster of 1986, and the true scale of the spread of COVID-19 in 2020–2022.

“Each time, the consequences were catastrophic. There is credible evidence that Russia has used chemical weapons in Ukraine. It is also threatening to use nuclear weapons in its genocidal war. The world must not wait for another catastrophe before asking questions,” Andriy Sybiga noted.

According to the minister, Russia is obligated to disclose all facts regarding possible cases of pneumonic plague and provide the international community with the necessary data.

“Russia is obligated to disclose all the facts regarding this case, provide transparent epidemiological data, and cooperate with international mechanisms,” Sibiga emphasized.

He also stressed that in cases involving dangerous pathogens, secrecy poses a threat to everyone. That is why, according to the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, openness, transparency, and international cooperation are essential.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga made this statement on the social media platform X.

Russia has informed the World Health Organization that there are no registered cases of a plague outbreak in the Irkutsk region.

In Russia’s Irkutsk region, 189 people were hospitalized following the death of a 28-year-old woman linked to an anti-plague institute. In total, authorities identified 197 people who may have come into contact with the deceased.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States is ready to assist Russia amid reports of a suspected case of pneumonic plague in Irkutsk.

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