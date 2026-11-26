Ukraine has no plans to extend hostilities with Russia to Libya or any other country. Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga made this statement on November 26 during a conversation with Libyan Foreign Minister At-Taher Al-Baur. The Ukrainian minister emphasized that Kyiv’s actions were directed exclusively against Russian military targets that are helping Moscow wage war against Ukraine.

Andriy Sibiga held a telephone conversation with his Libyan counterpart, At-Taher Al-Baur. During the conversation, he confirmed that Ukraine respects Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and has no intention of dragging that country into the war.

According to the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, none of Ukraine’s actions were directed against Libya or its people. Kyiv has attacked exclusively Russian military facilities that directly support Russian aggression against Ukraine. “I explained to my colleague that none of Ukraine’s actions have ever been directed against Libya or the Libyan people. They have targeted exclusively Russian military facilities that directly support Russia’s war against Ukraine,” Sibiga said.

At the same time, the minister expressed regret over the unintended consequences of these events and conveyed his condolences to the Libyan people. He specifically emphasized that Ukraine has no intention of expanding the war beyond the conflict with Russia. “We have no intention of extending the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine to the territory of Libya or any other country,” the foreign minister stressed.

Ukraine Is Ready to Develop Cooperation with Libya

During the conversation, Sibiga also touched on relations between the two countries. According to him, Ukraine and Libya are linked by long-standing friendly ties. In particular, Ukrainian medical professionals have helped Libyans during difficult periods in the country’s history and provided them with necessary medical assistance.

The minister also highlighted cooperation in the food sector. Ukraine continues to supply grain and other food products to Libya, contributing to the country’s food security. “Today, Ukraine remains a reliable partner and makes an important contribution to Libya’s food security by supplying grain and other food products,” Sibiga noted.

Kyiv is interested in further developing relations with Libya. This applies not only to medicine and food supplies, but also to the economy, trade, and political contacts. Sibiga welcomed the opportunity for direct dialogue with his Libyan counterpart and thanked him for the open conversation. According to the minister, Ukraine is ready to continue maintaining contact with Libya and deepening cooperation. This was stated in a statement by Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga.

Ukraine has demonstrated a new level of intelligence, logistical, and combat capabilities by officially claiming responsibility for the successful attack on Russian ships off the coast of Libya.

Libyan authorities accused Ukraine of organizing a terrorist attack against Russian ships in Benghazi.

In an evening address on Monday, November 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the successful Ukrainian operation off the coast of Libya against two Russian ships, emphasizing that Ukraine’s naval operations will continue.

As a reminder, on November 22, the Russian corvette Mercury sank after being struck by drones in the port of Benghazi.

Also in Libya on November 22, a maritime drone struck the sanctioned supply vessel ASCALON, which was en route from Kaliningrad to the port of Benghazi, presumably carrying military equipment and technology for the Russian Federation’s “African Corps.”

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