Sybiga Invited South Korea's Foreign Minister to Ukraine Following a Diplomatic Scandal

On November 10 in Paris, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga met with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun. During the talks, the Ukrainian minister invited his South Korean counterpart to visit Ukraine.

The foreign minister briefed his counterpart on peace efforts and proposals for de-escalation. “We had an in-depth discussion on ways to end the war. I appreciate Minister Cho’s insightful remarks, which are based on the Republic of Korea’s own historical experience,” he said.

“I reaffirmed Ukraine’s readiness to develop a dynamic and pragmatic partnership with the Republic of Korea, based on mutual interests and a shared understanding of security threats related to the DPRK’s involvement in Russian aggression,” Andriy Sybiga noted.

The Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to the Republic of Korea for its support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and welcomed the active participation of Korean businesses in Ukraine’s recovery.

“I am convinced that new steps lie ahead on the path to the full normalization of our bilateral relations. This is precisely the outcome we seek to achieve. I thanked Minister Cho for our regular and constructive dialogue and once again invited him to visit Ukraine,” the minister emphasized.

As a reminder, South Korea will withdraw another group of its embassy staff from Ukraine. Seoul explained this by citing Kyiv’s lack of a constructive response to the dispute over the handover of two captured North Korean soldiers, as well as the constant threat of Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Prior to this, South Korea’s ambassador to Ukraine, Park Ki-chan, was ordered to return to his home country. The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the decision.

Ukraine is ready to resume constructive dialogue with South Korea following Seoul’s decision to recall its ambassador from Kyiv. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that diplomatic relations are more important than emotional reactions, so Ukraine remains open to further contact.

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