On October 30, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski criticized U.S. calls to tone down its rhetoric toward Russia. He stated that, given Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine, such a position is unacceptable, and cited the strike on the Dnipro train station. The Polish minister also announced that he would not participate in the traditional joint photo op with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The U.S. has asked some of its NATO allies to be more restrained in their statements about the Russian threat. The Baltic states, in particular, received such requests from the Pentagon. However, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski disagreed with this approach. He expressed his position during a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta, according to Polsat News.

The Polish diplomat recalled the Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and, in particular, the morning attack on the train station in Dnipro. He questioned the very possibility of toning down statements about Russia when civilians are dying as a result of its actions. “I would like someone to explain to me how to respond to the killing of about a dozen passengers, for example, this morning at the Dnipro train station,” Sikorski said.

He also emphasized that he sees no reason to remain silent or tone down assessments of Moscow’s actions as long as Russia continues its aggressive war against Ukraine. According to the minister, this war has already claimed over a million lives.

Separately, Sikorski commented on the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the meeting. The Polish minister said that this time there would be no traditional group photo of the meeting’s participants with him in it. “Because I’m not the only one who doesn’t want to be photographed with Lavrov,” he explained. According to Sikorski, the Russian diplomat’s presence creates an awkward situation for other participants at the event. He also emphasized that five years of bloody war must finally come to an end.

Thus, the Polish minister made it clear that Warsaw does not support calls to soften the tone of statements regarding Russia while its attacks on Ukraine continue. He voiced his position directly during the international meeting, which was also attended by a representative from Moscow. Polsat News had previously reported on this.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that he does not intend to hold back his remarks regarding Vladimir Putin, despite reports of calls from U.S. military officials to tone down criticism of Russia.

Read us on