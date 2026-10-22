Defense forces struck an electronic warfare station, command posts, and a warehouse belonging to the occupiers

On October 21 and overnight into October 22, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes against several key military targets of the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, near the village of Gulevka, an electronic warfare station was destroyed, expanding the capabilities for the effective use of Ukrainian unmanned aerial systems. In addition, in the Zaporizhzhia region, an occupiers’ command and observation post near Vyshneve and a UAV control center near Lankove were struck, while in the Luhansk region, near Zolotarivka, an enemy logistics depot was destroyed.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces detected and destroyed a Russian “Buk-M1” anti-aircraft missile system that the occupiers were using to counter Ukrainian aviation.

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 408,000 Russian drones since the beginning of 2026. All strikes were recorded on video by the DELTA combat system and verified by the Brave1 defense innovation cluster.

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