On November 29, it was reported that the Command of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had stepped up its efforts to support the families of soldiers who were killed, captured, or missing in action. Representatives from all 25 brigades were involved in addressing more than 100 issues compiled by the civic organization “Women of the Territorial Defense Forces.” The organization unites and represents the interests of more than 2,000 families.

Another meeting between command representatives and the families of service members took place in Kyiv. This is not the first such discussion. Like previous meetings, it took the form of an open dialogue: relatives of soldiers who were killed, captured, or missing in action were able to discuss their concerns, ask questions, and receive answers from the relevant specialists.

This time, representatives from several different departments were included in the discussion. Among them were specialists from the Personnel Directorate, as well as the legal and financial departments of the Territorial Defense Forces Command, and civil-military cooperation officers from regional directorates and all territorial defense brigades.

This diverse group of participants should help address the families’ inquiries more quickly. After all, some issues require the involvement not of a single department, but of several specialists at once.

Colonel Dmytro Borodavko, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Territorial Defense Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, explained that the military’s main task is to ensure families are not left to face difficulties on their own and to help them find answers. “The issues raised by families often require the involvement of several agencies and specialists. Our task is to ensure proper support for each such inquiry, provide the necessary explanations, and help them navigate the next steps,” he noted.

Over 100 questions from military families

The requests for the meeting were compiled by the nonprofit organization “Women of TRO,” which represents over 2,000 families of military personnel who were killed, captured, or are missing in action. In total, during preparations for the discussion, over 100 questions that concern the families were compiled. Marina Bogush, a co-founder of the organization, explained that regional coordinators had gathered the most pressing concerns from the families. During the meeting, they received answers from representatives of the command and relevant departments.

According to her, such discussions help families better understand whom to contact and how to act in various situations. It is also important that people can personally voice their concerns and hear the perspectives of those responsible for resolving them. “This dialogue helps families better understand the mechanisms of interaction, identify ways to solve problems, and, most importantly, feel that they are not left alone with their concerns,” Bogush emphasized.

Oleg Slobodyanik, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, also participated in the meeting. He noted that such events are important not only for the families themselves but also for the agencies that handle their requests. “Such meetings provide not only an opportunity to communicate and voice these problems but also to seek solutions to them together with the families. In this way, we are able to ensure high-quality feedback,” Slobodyanik noted.

Supporting families is one of the priorities of the Territorial Defense Forces

The Territorial Defense Forces Command emphasizes that meetings with the families of service members should not be a mere formality. All families of fallen, captured, and missing-in-action defenders must feel supported by their comrades and military units. That is precisely why the Territorial Defense Forces have identified this area of work as a priority. Involving representatives from all 25 brigades and specialists from various units should help not only collect requests but also see them through to resolution.

The command also emphasizes the importance of ongoing dialogue with families. After all, behind every request are real people who need clear information, assistance, and support. This was reported by the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their official Facebook page.

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