Anti-corruption authorities are investigating the lifestyle of Vasyl Hrusko, the alleged former head of the district office of the State Food and Consumer Service in Vinnytsia Oblast, and his family members. Detectives are trying to determine whether the former official’s standard of living matches the information provided in his financial disclosure statement. UA.News learned

this from its own sources.

Law enforcement officials have also sent a request to financial institutions in Ukraine demanding that they lift bank secrecy regarding the Hrusko family: Vasyl Vasylovych, Maryna Volodymyrivna, and Kateryna Vasylivna. They are also investigating Vasyl Vasylovych’s parents, his mother-in-law, and individuals associated with the declarant.

Vasyl Hrusko’s Assets

He has none. In his 2025 declaration, Vasyl Vasylovych listed a residential house purchased in 2011 and a land plot of 809 square meters. Ownership of this property is held equally by Hrusko, his wife Marina, and their two daughters, Kateryna and the younger Solomiya. Vasyl Hrusko personally owns an old VAZ 21101-01, manufactured in 2007, and a modest 100,000 hryvnias in cash.

Vasyl Vasylovych Hlusko

Vasyl Vasylovych served as head of the Khmilnytskyi District Administration of the State Food and Consumer Service from 2019 to 2025. It should be noted that until 2022, the State Food and Consumer Service was headed by Vasyl Hrusko’s father, Vasyl Pylypovych Hrusko.

Year after year, the list of property and assets in Vasyl Vasylovych’s declarations remained unchanged: a plot of land, a house, and an old VAZ.

Before his dismissal, after three months on the job, he earned 104,600 hryvnias. His wife, Marina, who worked at the Vinnytsia Regional State Laboratory of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, earned 150,300 hryvnias over the course of the year. According to the declaration, his eldest daughter, Kateryna, had no official income, but in 2026 her financial situation changed dramatically: three luxury cars were registered in her name at once.

Hrushko’s Car Fleet

The first was a 2019 Mercedes-Benz G 500, a “G-Class,” with a market value of about $120,000. The second was a 2022 BMW X7, registered under a gift agreement. Its price starts at approximately $72,000. The third car is also a 2022 BMW X6, with an estimated price of $60,000. In total, this fleet cost $250,000. But who paid for it? Her dad?

Investigators, using a well-known app, checked how Vasyl Hrusko’s contact number is listed in phone books. For example, “Vasya Khmelnyk Kubik” and “Vasyl, BMW X buyer. D.”

Incidentally, Kateryna was using these cars even before she became their official owner, as she received traffic tickets in September 2023, November 2024, and February 2025.

Another detail missing from her father’s declaration is a parking space in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv. It was registered in Kateryna’s name on June 7, 2024, under a purchase and sale agreement certified by S. M. Petrova, a private notary of the Bucha District Notarial District in Kyiv Oblast.

Kateryna Hrusko herself registered a sole proprietorship in October 2025 under the second single-tax group (online retail), but in July 2026, the sole proprietorship was terminated at her request.

Vasyl Hrusko’s Career Path

Her father, Vasyl Pylypovych Hrusko, served as mayor of Khmilnyk before becoming head of the State Food and Consumer Service. It seems the son is trying to follow in his father’s footsteps in everything: he began working at the State Food and Consumer Service, just like his father, and, like his father, joined the Khmilnyk City Council, albeit as a representative of the local chapter of the “NEW POLITICS” party, a position he still holds today.

In March 2025, Vasyl Hrusko Jr. left the State Food and Consumer Service and soon found employment at the agro-industrial research and production enterprise “Vizit.” Officially, the company is registered under the name of Lyubov Yaroslavivna Yurchyshyn, the wife of former People’s Deputy Petro Yurchyshyn. Her assets also include enterprises in the agro-industrial sector and food production: the Khmelnytskyi “Molochnyy Vizit” plant, a chain of grocery stores, the “Vizit” restaurant, and the “Radon” health resort—all of which are subject to oversight by the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection. For example, the “Radon” health resort was once inspected by the department headed by Hrusko himself. So why did the former inspector choose to move to the very enterprise he had previously inspected?

Long-standing ties with the Yurchyshyns

Perhaps to maintain long-standing relationships. As far back as the 2010s, local activists referred to his father, Vasyl Pylypovych Hrusko, as a protégé of brothers Mykola and Petro Yurchyshyn. Petro Yurchyshyn, for his part, personally campaigned for Hrusho during the Khmilnyk mayoral election.

Anti-corruption investigators claim that while serving as mayor, Hrusko Sr. made decisions regarding the distribution of state-owned land and health resorts in the brothers’ interests. Hrushko himself once told a camera that while serving as head of the Khmilnyk veterinary service, he received a government-provided apartment, which he later privatized.

The result is Hrusko Sr., who did everything in his power to pave a smooth path in life for his son, lined with financial opportunities, and Hrusko Jr., who skillfully took advantage of his father’s support, and is now working to ensure an equally successful future for his eldest daughter.

Read us on