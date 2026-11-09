Forecasters predict temperatures as low as 7° below freezing in Ukraine on November 10

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reports that cloudy weather with some sunny intervals is expected in Ukraine on Tuesday, November 10. Precipitation in the form of rain mixed with wet snow is forecast only in most western regions during the day, while the rest of the country will remain dry.

Overnight temperatures will range from 2° above freezing to 3° below freezing (in the western region, temperatures will drop to 2–7° below freezing), and during the day, temperatures will rise to 3–8° above zero, and up to 12° in the Odesa region. No precipitation is forecast for Kyiv and the surrounding region; daytime temperatures in the capital will reach 5–7° above zero.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Winter arrived in Ukraine on November 6–7, with snow covering a number of cities and regions, dusting trees, houses, and roads. Local residents shared footage of the first snowfall of this cold spell on social media.

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