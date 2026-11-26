Another scandal has erupted in the national selection for Eurovision 2027. Just one day after the longlist of participants was announced, Igor Cherepanov, the guitarist for the band Spokusy, was accused of sexually harassing minors. The musician responded to the allegations against him.

Second Scandal at the National Selection

According to Yulia, the guitarist invited 15-year-old girls to parties and flirted with them, knowing their age. She posted screenshots of several such conversations. In the comments, other girls came forward with similar stories.

Yulia posted the message the day after the organizers of Ukraine’s National Selection for Eurovision 2027 announced the longlist of contenders for the right to represent Ukraine at the international song contest in Bulgaria, which includes the band Spokusy.

“Before he takes the national stage, I ask you to take a look and think about how he uses his status when communicating with 15-year-old teenagers,” Yulia noted.

Cherepanov’s Response

In a comment to “Suspilne Culture,” Cherepanov called the accusations “slander” and stated that he maintains a clear stance—“no romantic relationships or meetings with girls under 18.”

“I might have written some nonsense in private messages as a joke, without realizing their age, but there was no talk of any meetings,” the musician said.

This was reported on November 25 by creative project author Yulia Mantykora. Cherepanov has already responded, calling the allegations slander.

It has been announced who will compete for the right to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2027.

As a reminder, the Eurovision organizers have introduced new rules for the contest.

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