Scandal at the Boyarka Children's Hospital Following the Treatment of a One-Year-Old Child: Comments from the Ministry of Health and the Verkhovna Rada

The Ministry of Health and the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada have responded to the scandal at the Boyarka Children’s Hospital following the story of Svyatoslav and Yelyzaveta Boyko’s family. Their one-year-old daughter, Katrusya, suffered burns from boiling water, and the parents reported problems with the care she received, including a lack of hot water and medication, demands for charitable donations, and the child being injured during a dressing change. According to the family, the girl’s skin was cut with scissors during the procedure.

For any family, a household accident involving a child is a source of serious stress. When one-year-old Katrusya accidentally knocked over a kettle of hot water onto herself, her parents immediately called an ambulance. The ambulance transported the child, who had suffered burns, to the surgery department of the Kyiv Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital, located in Boyarka. However, the real ordeal for the family was just beginning.

The child’s mother, Yelyzaveta Boiko—an actress and director at the Kyiv Academic Puppet Theater—was the first to speak publicly about her daughter’s rescue and the conditions at the hospital. According to her, the family initially took the lack of hot water and specialized supplies for burn patients in the ward in stride, trusting in the doctors’ expertise. The parents held their little girl on the bed for over five hours straight, reading books to her.

However, the family later encountered a strange “charity” system. As Sviatoslav Boiko reported, the dressing nurse brought a printed list of so-called “necessary supplies,” which included laundry detergent, washcloths, cleaning products, alcohol, chlorhexidine, and gloves. As an alternative to the list, a fixed amount of 200 hryvnias was offered. When the father asked whether this contribution was mandatory and, upon being told it was voluntary, refused to pay, the staff’s attitude changed dramatically to one of total disregard.

The worst horror occurred the next morning. The bandages applied the day before were falling off, exposing the burn wounds. When the parents asked the nurses to adjust the bandages, they were refused, with the nurses stating that only the attending physician, who was in the operating room, was authorized to examine the child.

The wait dragged on for over four hours. Only after a heated conversation between the father and the medical staff in the residents’ office did the on-call surgeon finally examine the child.

During the dressing change itself—which was performed using medications purchased by the parents—the child was not given any pain relief or sedation. Furthermore, while removing the bandages, a nurse cut the child’s skin on her arm with medical scissors.

“There was no mention of pain relief. The child was screaming; three people were holding her down; the nurse cut the bandages and also cut Katya’s skin with medical scissors. I forgot all about my two college degrees—both the nurse and the entire surgical ward heard exactly what I was thinking about them at that moment,” shared Yelyzaveta Boiko.

Unable to bear watching their child being mistreated, the parents turned to the facility’s medical director, who helped expedite the discharge process. Kateryna was immediately transferred to one of Kyiv’s municipal hospitals, where she finally received the necessary medical care, appropriate conditions, and professional treatment.

The parents’ public posts on social media sparked a massive wave of reactions. In the comments, hundreds of Ukrainians began sharing their own bitter experiences of staying at this same hospital in Boyarka.

The parents note that complaints about cockroaches, a lack of catheters, “charitable” donations, and the indifference of the staff have been going on for years. Some commenters noted that the facility has a so-called “showcase section” for foreign delegations and high-ranking officials, while conditions in the regular wards remain critical.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine responded to the public scandal. Representatives of the Ministry of Health, together with the Kyiv Regional State Administration’s Department of Health, announced an urgent monitoring visit to the Kyiv Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital.

The commission is tasked with verifying the facility’s supply of medications and dressing materials, compliance with pain management protocols, and the conditions in which children are being cared for, as well as determining the legality of demanding “charitable contributions.”

Mykhailo Radutskyi, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Public Health, has also joined the investigation; he contacted Sviatoslav Boiko and invited him to testify at a meeting of the relevant committee.

Sviatoslav Boiko emphasized that he is ready to testify on the record at any level, since the family’s goal now is not only to cure their daughter but also to bring about systemic changes at the facility: “My post has exposed a real wound in society—dozens of comments describe negative experiences specifically with this hospital. We’re not the only ones in this situation, so we need to chip away at this rock so that they finally start treating children there, rather than torturing them.”

Currently, little Katrusya is safe under the care of specialists in Kyiv and is continuing her treatment.

Source: Glavkom

As a reminder, hospitals in Kyiv will have backup sources of heat, electricity, and water.

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