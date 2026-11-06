No matter how many new scandals arise surrounding former Ecology Minister Mykola Zlochevsky, the business entities linked to him continue to operate in Ukraine’s subsoil. Criminal cases, international investigations, and high-profile disputes with anti-corruption agencies have long been part of his business history. Law enforcement and journalists keep a close eye on Zlochevsky every day, yet his drive to acquire gas fields and other strategic assets—as if on purpose—only seems to be growing.

The case involving the Stynavskyi field in the Lviv region is yet another confirmation of this. The state-owned company “Ukrnafta” is trying to secure the right to develop this promising plot through an open auction, while entities linked to the Zlochevsky family remain among those whose interests influence the distribution of mineral resources.

British millions and an American trail: how Zlochevsky’s cases were closed

Zlochevsky’s first serious run-ins with foreign law enforcement agencies occurred after the change of government in Ukraine in 2014. At that time, British law enforcement became interested in the origin of funds linked to the former minister’s companies. The Central Criminal Court in London froze approximately $23.5 million in the accounts of these entities.

The British side approached the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office, demanding that it provide the necessary materials and establish a joint investigative team. However, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office, under the leadership of Oleg Makhnitsky and later Vitaly Yarema, issued documents stating that Zlochevsky did not have the status of a suspect. This became one of the arguments for lifting the freeze on the funds.

Subsequently, documents from the U.S. State Department also drew attention to this case. In particular, declassified diplomatic correspondence from George Kent contained information about a possible bribe that may have been paid in May 2014 to have the case closed and regain access to British bank accounts.

In late 2016, the criminal cases involving illicit enrichment and money laundering were closed. Burisma was fined 180 million hryvnias by the tax authorities.

Burisma, Biden, and Trump: Ukrainian Business Became Part of American Politics

Burisma garnered further public attention when Hunter Biden, son of then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, and former Polish President Aleksander Kwaśniewski joined the company’s board of directors.

These appointments later became one of the central issues in the U.S. political conflict. In 2019, Donald Trump, who was then serving as U.S. president, demanded that Ukrainian authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding Burisma’s operations and Hunter Biden’s activities. Interest in the issue has not waned since then. Declassified U.S. documents and new investigations into former U.S. intelligence officials have once again brought Burisma back onto the political agenda. Republicans continue to insist on the need to investigate the Biden family’s ties to Ukrainian business.

Zlochevsky, meanwhile, continued to maintain contacts with representatives of the Ukrainian political elite. He was spotted at meetings in European capitals and during high-society events in Monaco. In particular, former People’s Deputy Ihor Kononenko was seen in his circle, which led to speculation that, even after leaving public service, Zlochevsky had not lost his connections with people who influenced Ukrainian political processes.

Six Million Dollars for NABU: How the Story of the Largest Bribe Ended

In June 2020, Zlochevsky triggered one of the most high-profile anti-corruption scandals. His associates attempted to hand over $6 million to the leadership of NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) to have a criminal case regarding the embezzlement of National Bank refinancing funds closed. At the time, this amount set a record for the largest bribe ever uncovered by Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies. The operation resulted in the arrest of the intermediaries, and the incident itself received widespread publicity, but the outcome was much milder than expected following such a scandal. In August 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court approved a plea agreement. Zlochevsky avoided actual imprisonment and instead transferred approximately 660 million hryvnias to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The bulk of the funds was allocated to the “Drone Army” project. In addition, he paid a fine of 68,000 hryvnias.

The Stynavske Field: Why State-Owned “Ukrnafta” Cannot Gain Access to Subsurface Resources

In 2026, the conflict involving Zlochevsky centered on the Stynavske field in Lviv Oblast, where promising oil and gas reserves are concentrated. The state-owned company “Ukrnafta” attempted twice to put the field up for public auction. However, the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine left the relevant applications unconsidered, explaining that the boundaries of the future plot allegedly overlap with the territory of a neighboring special permit held by the company “Pari Naftogaz,” whose ultimate beneficiaries are Mykola Zlochevsky’s daughters, Anna and Karina. The company is owned through the Cypriot entity Semigin Holdings Limited.

Economic expert Boris Kushniruk points out that this justification contradicts data from relevant agencies. In particular, information from “Geoinform” and the State Commission on Mineral Reserves indicates that the deposits in these areas are located at different depths. In other words, the mere fact that the fields are adjacent does not necessarily imply a conflict over subsoil use.

Problems also arose with the documents for the field operated by “Pari Naftogaz.” In 2022, during the renewal of the company’s special permit, restrictions on extraction depth were removed from the documents. Previously, these restrictions clearly defined which specific deposits the permit covered. After their removal, the boundaries of the “Pari Naftogaz” plot began to overlap with the territory that the state plans to put up for auction.

As a result, part of the Stynavskyi field may simply not be included in the auction block. This concerns more than a third of its area. According to estimates by the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission and experts, this could reduce the field’s starting price by 35–40%. Consequently, the state budget will lose more than 1 billion hryvnias in revenue.

The Security Service of Ukraine has taken an interest in the situation. It has appealed to the relevant ministries, demanding that they conduct official investigations to determine under what circumstances the documents governing subsoil use were altered.

Meanwhile, another strange story has emerged surrounding the Stynavskyi field: publications and news reports about the conflict have begun to disappear from certain media outlets.

Sky Towers: How Zlochevsky’s Company Acquired a Kyiv Skyscraper

The Sky Towers business center in Kyiv was completed in 2007. Construction of the complex—comprising two high-rises of 47 and 34 stories with a total area of over 50,000 square meters—was initiated by the development company KDD Group (Kyiv Donbas Development Group). To finance the project, the state-owned “Ukreximbank” provided a loan of approximately 3 billion hryvnias. The direct borrower was the company “Office Construction Agency.”

In 2012, KDD Group sold the project to the American company Cimbrorum Holdings LLC. However, construction was never completed: work was halted in 2015 due to financial problems. The unfinished complex remained collateral for the loan from the state-owned bank. In 2021, Ukreximbank obtained a court ruling to collect the outstanding loan debt. Subsequently, the bank attempted to recover the loaned funds, in particular through the sale of the collateral.

In 2026, Sky Towers was put up for sale through the state-run electronic trading platform SETAM. The starting price was set at approximately 560 million hryvnias, or roughly $15 million at the exchange rate at the time. The auction took place without any bidding. The winner was Tech Invest Postach Plus LLC, which purchased the complex for 560.47 million hryvnias. Formally, the purchasing company is owned by Roman Chumak. At the same time, journalistic investigations point to its ties to other entities, notably “Skyfall Finance” and “Storens,” which are owned by Zlochevsky’s daughters, Anna and Karina.

The Cyprus Connection: Cash at a Restaurant, a Diplomatic Scandal, and Kidnapping Threats

The next story involving Zlochevsky’s name is connected to the Ukrainian Embassy in Cyprus. Serhiy Nizhynskyi, the former Ukrainian ambassador to Cyprus who served in that position from 2025 to 2026, testified about this during a session of the Temporary Investigative Commission chaired by People’s Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko.

According to Nizhynsky, a network of financial intermediaries was operating in Cyprus that helped members of Viktor Yanukovych’s former inner circle move funds abroad. He named Cypriot businessman Ellinas Christodoulos as one such intermediary. The diplomat claimed that Christodoulos had experience handling financial flows for individuals from the former Ukrainian government, and that efforts were later made to promote him to the position of Honorary Consul of Ukraine.

Separately, Nizhynsky mentioned Mykola Zlochevsky. According to him, Cypriot police detained Konstantin Ivashchenko, the first secretary for political affairs at the Ukrainian embassy, at a restaurant in Larnaca while he was receiving 10,000 euros in cash. The former ambassador linked this money to Zlochevsky. Cyprus was also an important jurisdiction for Zlochevsky’s own business interests. Specifically, in 2014, approximately $23 million from accounts of his affiliated companies, Brociti Investments and Burisma Holdings, at the British bank BNP Paribas was to be transferred to these companies’ accounts in Cyprus. The incident became the subject of an investigation by the British Serious Fraud Office, although a court later lifted the freeze on the funds due to deficiencies in the investigative materials.

Zlochevsky Remains in the Game

The story of Mykola Zlochevsky is not just the biography of a former minister; it is a series of incidents in which state resources, large sums of money, international connections, and people with access to the corridors of power appear time and again.

British bank accounts, Burisma, an attempt to transfer $6 million to anti-corruption agencies, the conflict over the Stynavskyi field, the sale of Sky Towers, and the scandal in Cyprus—each of these stories has its own timeline and circle of individuals involved. But together, they show just how extensive the former minister’s business interests remain.

Companies linked to Mykola Zlochevsky continue to operate in the Ukrainian subsoil and real estate sectors, and his family and business ties have repeatedly come under the scrutiny of journalists and law enforcement agencies. It’s interesting to wonder how many more scandals the former minister will weather—and, more importantly, whether he’ll weather them successfully.

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