The Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in Lviv Oblast has decided not to purchase a premium Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport SUV following public outcry.

This was announced by Ivan Fedorov, head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development of Ukraine.

According to him, the contract for the purchase of the vehicle, valued at 4.26 million hryvnias, will be terminated. The SUV will be returned to the dealer, and the funds are to be refunded to the agency’s account.

In addition, the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration has imposed a moratorium on the purchase of luxury vehicles. Corresponding personnel decisions have also been made.

Fedorov emphasized that budget funds should be directed toward meeting people’s needs, protecting infrastructure, and rebuilding the country.

Source: Ivan Fedorov

The Infrastructure Recovery and Development Service in Lviv Oblast purchased a new 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport SUV for 4.26 million hryvnias. The winner of the tender was “Diamant Service Center” LLC, an official Toyota dealer.

As a reminder, the Torchyn Town Council in Volyn Oblast commissioned the continuation of construction on a sports complex worth 116.88 million UAH. The work was entrusted to Volynecobud LLC; however, an analysis of the cost estimate revealed a possible significant overpricing of certain construction materials compared to market prices.

Kyiv has ordered powerful diesel power plants to ensure the water utility’s operation in the event of power outages.

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