On November 20, the Ukrainian Canine Association honored the National Police’s service dogs and their handlers for rescuing people, clearing areas of mines, searching for drugs and explosive devices, and carrying out special missions. Awards were presented to the winners in six categories.

This year marked the fifth time the awards ceremony has been held. The award was established in 2022 to honor dog handlers and their four-legged partners who work in the security and defense sectors. The ceremony began with a moment of silence in memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders.

Dogs that clear minefields and rescue people

In the “Mine Detection Dog” category, Lviv Region police dog handler Andriy Symchuk and his partner, Angie, were honored. They participated in demining the liberated territories of the Kherson region, where they detected anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, grenade launcher rounds, and other explosive devices.

The “For Lives Saved” award was presented to Khmelnytskyi Regional Police dog handler Volodymyr Biletskyi and his service dog Graf. Thanks to their work, 17 people—including nine children—have been located since the beginning of the year.

Four-legged helpers for emotional support

In the “Emotional Support Dog” category, the award went to Kyiv Oblast police dog handler Kateryna Belyaeva and her six four-legged partners—Vanda, Bentley, Polya, Ares, Asya, and Knopa.

The police officer developed a program to involve dogs in physical, psychological, and social rehabilitation. Her team assists military personnel, Ukrainians released from captivity, children with special educational needs, and victims of violence.

According to the National Police, Kateryna and her dogs have made over 2,000 visits to hospitals. In 2026 alone, there were 168 such visits, involving 1,856 people, including 189 children.

Dogs That Detect Drugs and Weapons

Andriy Severenchuk, a police dog handler from Zhytomyr Oblast, and his German Shepherd, Tania, were honored for their work in detecting narcotics. Over the course of the year, they participated in 47 operations to combat drug trafficking and helped uncover more than two kilograms of illegal substances.

In particular, during one of the searches, Tania discovered a hiding place where law enforcement officers found approximately 300 grams of alpha-PVP.

In the “Search for Explosives, Weapons, and Ammunition” category, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Police dog handler Viktor Kononenko and his Belgian Shepherd, Mars, were recognized.

They work, in particular, at checkpoints in Pavlohrad. Since the beginning of the year, Mars has helped uncover 59 weapons, over 12,000 rounds of ammunition, 55 grenades, 63 explosive devices, and 21 anti-tank mines.

Service in the “KORD” Special Forces Unit

In the “Special-Purpose Dog” category, the award went to a member of the “KORD” special forces unit with the call sign Rex and his partner Max.

Over the course of the year, the canine team carried out approximately 12 deployments to perform special missions. According to police, Max assisted law enforcement officers in situations that required endurance, discipline, and quick action.

The National Police emphasized that service dogs help law enforcement officers every day to rescue people, locate explosive devices, combat crime, and support those affected by the war.

This was reported with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

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