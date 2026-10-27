On October 16, Ihor Reveka—a pediatrician from the Kharkiv region who had been mobilized on September 25—died at a hospital in Dnipro. He had been assigned the position of assistant grenadier.

The 1st Separate Assault Regiment reported that the cause of the doctor’s death was cancer. Following the death of the mobilized soldier, the Army launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

According to hromadske, Ihor Reveka was mobilized on September 25. From September 27 to October 2, he was stationed at the military unit’s permanent base. On October 3, he began basic military training at the training ground, and on October 5, he complained of feeling unwell, after which he was hospitalized.

The 1st Separate Assault Regiment reported that on October 16, Reveka died at a hospital in Dnipro. The cause of death was cited as a malignant tumor of the sigmoid colon. The military unit emphasized that the man’s death was not related to his military service.

Reveka was assigned the position of assistant grenadier. According to unit representatives, during basic general military training, service members are assigned to the positions of riflemen, grenadiers, and their assistants. After completing training, soldiers are assigned based on their military skills and civilian professions. According to the regiment, the man was initially scheduled to be assigned to a medical company.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Ground Forces reported that they have initiated an investigation into all circumstances surrounding the man’s mobilization, including his medical examination, his time in the military unit, his training, and the circumstances of his death.

According to the Zlatopol City Council, where the man was from, Ihor Reveka had a medical education and worked in Kharkiv as an emergency room doctor and pediatrician. On October 26, a funeral service was held for him in Zlatopol.

On Monday, October 26, the Army announced that it had launched an investigation into the circumstances of his mobilization and death.

Employees of the TCC in Kyiv will face trial over the death of a mobilized soldier.

Death of a Mobilized Soldier in Kyiv: Police Seized CCTV Footage from the Territorial Recruitment Center.

As a reminder, renowned Ukrainian pediatrician and academician Yuriy Antypkin has died.

Read us on