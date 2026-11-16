Solomiya Vitvitskaya had her son Ustym baptized and shared some heartwarming family photos
On Friday, November 14, TV host Solomiya Vitvitska and her husband Oleksa Sytaylo had their 1.5-month-old son, Ustym, baptized. To mark this important family occasion, the TV host shared photos from the christening and revealed her baby’s face for the first time.
Vitvitskaya noted that the family was surrounded by their closest and dearest on this day. The boy also gained godparents who, according to the TV host, will love, support, and protect him.
The celebrity mom shared the video on Instagram.
46-year-old Solomiya Vitvitskaya made a new statement about motherhood.
As a reminder, Solomiya Vitvitskaya received her son’s birth certificate after a delay.
Prior to that, Solomiya Vitvitskaya had spoken about her first night at home with her newborn son.