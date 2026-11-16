On Friday, November 14, TV host Solomiya Vitvitska and her husband Oleksa Sytaylo had their 1.5-month-old son, Ustym, baptized. To mark this important family occasion, the TV host shared photos from the christening and revealed her baby’s face for the first time.

Vitvitskaya noted that the family was surrounded by their closest and dearest on this day. The boy also gained godparents who, according to the TV host, will love, support, and protect him.