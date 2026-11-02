Journalists released a video of an event attended by People’s Deputy Valeriy Dubil, which, according to those present, was organized to celebrate his birthday. Among the guests were Yulia Tymoshenko and other figures from the political sphere.

The published footage also shows unusual gifts—owls in golden cages. At the same time, Dubil himself denies that he was celebrating his birthday.

According to the journalists’ report, one of the guests—a former representative of the “Party of Regions” from Cherkasy—said that the birds were brought as a gift for the birthday boy.

The celebration took place on a day of mourning for the residents of Pryluky—Dubil’s hometown—who were killed in a Russian strike. In the video, journalists captured, among other things, Tymoshenko making a toast.

According to the investigators’ estimates, the banquet could have cost around 600,000 hryvnias. The lawmaker was required to declare these expenses within ten days, but the journalists could not find the corresponding report.

In a conversation with a journalist from “Slidstvo.Info,” Dubil denied that he had organized a birthday celebration. According to him, it was an event hosted by the “Christian Corps,” to which he was invited as a partner, and the guests present decided on their own to congratulate him.

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One of the guests—a former representative of the “Party of Regions” from Cherkasy—told journalists that the owls had been brought specifically as a gift for Dubil. The MP himself stated that he had not seen the birds.

This was reported with reference to footage from an investigation published by “Slidstvo.Info.”

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