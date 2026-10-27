Singer FIЇNKA shared her bad experience with Botox and losing 12 kg

33-year-old Ukrainian singer Iryna Vykhovanets, known by her stage name FIЇNKA, spoke about her experience with Botox. The artist admitted that she tried the injections, but she didn’t like the results. She also mentioned that she had lost 12 kilograms.

When asked about her beauty routine, Iryna said she visits a cosmetologist and “cleans her face thoroughly.” She also tried Botox once.

“I tried it once—it’s just not my thing. My face got really stiff; I can’t raise my eyebrows. I rubbed it with hot water to make it wear off faster. I have very expressive facial expressions; it’s even hard for me to sing if I can’t raise my eyebrows. I’d rather have wrinkles. That’s just not for me,” FIЇNKA explained.

Slava also asked if the singer had any insecurities. But she replied that she didn’t and assured him that she likes what she sees in the mirror.

As for sports, things didn’t work out for FIЇNKA. Although a year ago, she went on a diet for the first time in her life and lost a significant amount of weight.

“My exercise routine ended as soon as it began. I don’t have time for even a little exercise. Let’s be honest, I’m a lazy bum. I went to the gym a few times, and I really liked the results. I saw that I’d gained weight, but then I lost 12 kilograms. It was the first time in my life I’d lost weight—in about a month. But I’m a perfectionist; I needed it right away. And since then, my weight has stayed steady for a year now—60 kilograms. When I started weighing less—57 or 56—my breasts disappeared, and Yurko (the star’s husband, Yuriy Vtykhovanets—ed.) says that’s not good. So I’ve put a little weight back on,” the artist shared.

The artist spoke about this in an interview with Slava Dyomin.

Scandal over Stepan Giga’s song: Fiїnka called for a ban.

Video: SadSvit and FIЇNKA released a ’70s-style music video for “Bureviy” about the Carpathians and freedom.

Earlier, Iryna Fedyshyn’s husband described how doctors fought to save the singer’s life after she lost her daughter.

A terrible tragedy struck the family of singer Iryna Fedyshyn.

Marichka Padalko spoke out in support of Iryna Fedyshyn following the loss of her child.

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