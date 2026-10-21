The UA.NEWS sent an official request for information to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) regarding the impending expiration of the deadline for filing a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) seeking the civil forfeiture of assets belonging to former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi.

This concerns property and funds with a total value of over 37.5 million hryvnias, which the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) has deemed to be unjustified assets. Although the legality of the NACP’s conclusion has already been confirmed by a court ruling, and Verbytsky himself was dismissed from office back in July 2024, the SAP has not yet publicly announced that it has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court. The delay by anti-corruption agencies could result in the defendant taking advantage of the expiration of the special statute of limitations, and the assets may not be recovered for the state.

The Essence of the Case and Judicial Confirmation of the NACP’s Conclusion

As early as July 3, 2024, the NACP approved a substantiated conclusion regarding the acquisition by individuals associated with Dmytro Verbytskyi of assets whose value exceeds his official and lawful income by 37.6 million hryvnias. The listed assets include three luxury cars, two residential houses with land plots, a high-end apartment abroad, as well as significant amounts of cash and cryptocurrency.

Dmytro Verbytskyi attempted to challenge this conclusion through administrative proceedings. However, the Kyiv District Administrative Court, in its decision of February 25, 2026, in case No. 320/749/25, completely denied the former official’s claim, confirming that the NACP acted strictly within its authority and in accordance with the law.

Civil forfeiture is crucial right now

As legal experts note, the mechanism of civil forfeiture does not depend on the filing of charges or the results of a criminal investigation. Although the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has been conducting a pretrial investigation into Verbytskyy since May 2024 under the article on illicit enrichment, civil forfeiture is a separate instrument with its own procedural nuances.

The main risk lies in the fact that the law establishes specific deadlines for filing such claims with the court. In many similar cases before the High Anti-Corruption Court, the defense teams of former officials actively build their defense precisely on the grounds that prosecutors missed these deadlines. Given that no new documents have been added to the Register of Court Decisions in the criminal proceedings against Verbytskyi since January 2025, the absence of a civil forfeiture claim raises concerns about the effectiveness of efforts to return assets to the state.

Editorial Questions for the SAPO

Given the high level of public interest and the status of the official as a top-level prosecutor, UA.NEWS contacted the SAP to ask whether the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office had considered filing a civil forfeiture claim with the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding Verbytsky’s assets, and what deadline prosecutors have set in light of the official’s dismissal in July 2024.

In addition, the editorial staff inquired about the status of the review of lifestyle monitoring materials provided by the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK), and also requested statistics on the total number of civil forfeiture claims filed by the SAP against former prosecution service employees since 2019 and what percentage of those claims were upheld by the court.

The UA.NEWS editorial team continues to monitor the progress of the case and will publish the SAP’s official response as soon as it is received.

As a reminder, the editorial team of the online media outlet UA.NEWS also sent a new official request to Judge Oleksandr Chupryna of the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal, asking him to provide up-to-date information on the progress of the appeal filed by former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi.

The outlet’s journalists are conducting ongoing journalistic and public oversight of the court proceedings involving the former official. Following a series of high-profile exposés in the media regarding the acquisition of luxury real estate, Dmytro Verbytskyi is currently attempting to have the findings of the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) overturned in court.

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