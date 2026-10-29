The Krupa Case: Lawyers Point Out Discrepancies and Demand the Return of the Indictment

On October 29, in the High Anti-Corruption Court, the attorneys for Tetyana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Medical and Social Expertise Commission, and her son, Oleksandr Krupa, continued to demand that the indictment be returned to the prosecutors. The defense pointed out numerous deficiencies in the case file and discrepancies in the calculations of the family’s income and assets, specifically amounting to 18 million hryvnias for 2022.

According to the defense attorneys, these inaccuracies prevent the defendants from properly understanding the specific amounts and circumstances of the charges against them.

One of the defense attorneys reported that he had identified approximately 70 deficiencies in the register of pretrial investigation materials. According to him, the list of procedural decisions contains incorrect dates and addresses, inaccuracies in the descriptions of seized items, as well as documents that the defense allegedly did not receive.

Some of the objections concerned the calculations used by the prosecution to determine the Krupa family’s lawful income and assets. Oleksandr Krupa’s attorney stated that there are discrepancies in the documents which, in his opinion, prevent a proper understanding of the essence of the charges.

In particular, the defense attorney cited the example of two different versions of calculations for 2022, which, he said, differ by 18 million hryvnias. He also pointed to instances where data on income, cash, and funds in bank accounts allegedly do not match.

Oleksandr Krupa’s attorney also pointed out deficiencies in the part of the indictment concerning the legalization of property.

According to him, the prosecutors did not provide sufficient detail regarding exactly when a conspiracy between the defendants might have arisen, what specific actions they allegedly agreed upon, and what unlawful circumstances the son of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Medical and Social Examination Commission was supposed to be aware of when acquiring family assets.

The defense attorneys insist that the deficiencies they have identified cannot be corrected directly during the trial. Therefore, they are requesting that the indictment be returned to the prosecutors.

Such a step would mean returning the case to an earlier stage of the proceedings. At the same time, the defense attorneys’ claims regarding errors in the case file constitute the defense’s position, which the court must evaluate when considering the motions.

During the hearing, the judge pointed out to one of the defense attorneys that some of the documents had been submitted after the deadline set by the court.

However, the judge agreed to accept these materials as an exception, as he considered the issues raised in them to be serious.

He further warned that the court would not consider documents submitted late without valid reasons.

During the October 29 hearing, the court did not complete its consideration of the motions to return the indictment to the prosecutors. A recess was announced.

The next hearing is scheduled for November 17. The court intends to hear explanations from other participants in the proceedings, including the prosecutor, after which consideration of the motions will continue.

Prior to this, the High Anti-Corruption Court denied Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetyana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Examination Commission, permission to participate in court hearings remotely. His attorney justified the request by citing the significant costs of travel from Khmelnytskyi to Kyiv, hotel accommodations, and the length of the trip. However, the court did not find these arguments sufficient to conduct the hearings via videoconference.

As a reminder, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) decided to hold hearings in the case of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Examination Commission, Tetiana Krupa, her husband Volodymyr, and her son Oleksandr remotely in the event of an air raid alert. The decision was made on Monday, October 12, to ensure the continuity of the judicial proceedings while also safeguarding the safety of those involved in the case.

The preliminary hearing in the case involving the family of Tetyana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Examination Commission, at the High Anti-Corruption Court was marked by a heated dispute between Judge Denys Kovalenko and the defendants’ attorneys.

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