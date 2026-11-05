Case involving clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: Ambulance driver taken into custody without the right to bail

Today, November 5, the Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv imposed a pretrial detention measure on another individual implicated in the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region—Viktor Yena. He was remanded in custody for two months without the possibility of bail.

Viktor Yena is charged with obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, as well as disseminating information about the location of military personnel.

According to the case file, on November 2, Viktor Yen arrived at a house on Soniachna Street in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka together with Valentina Moloda. The woman identified herself as the owner of the company “Med-Prestige,” and Yen as an “ambulance driver.”

According to prosecutor Marina Hrushevska, Viktor Yen was an accomplice of Valentina Moloda. According to the prosecution, she was acting on behalf of Tetyana Kireyeva and attempted to obstruct the activities of a military unit and remove one of the mobilized soldiers from the premises.

The prosecutor asked the court to impose a pretrial detention measure on the suspect without the right to bail. Among the prosecution’s arguments were the risks of him absconding from the court and the investigation, influencing witnesses, distorting information, and committing other crimes.

The defense requested that a less severe pretrial measure be imposed on Viktor Yena. The attorneys emphasized that he is a combatant and also cares for his ailing mother.

During the court hearing, Yen himself stated that he considers himself a witness, not an accomplice.

Following consideration of the motion, the court ruled to remand Viktor Yen in custody for two months without the possibility of bail.

This was announced in the courtroom.

As a reminder, the unrest near the military base in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka began after the mother of soldier Andriy Kuleshov attempted to bribe one of the soldiers with approximately $7,000 to have her son discharged from service.

The court has already imposed a preventive measure on Valentina Molodaya, a participant in the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Solomyanskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded Tetyana Kireeva into custody for two months; she is suspected of disseminating information about the military’s locations, obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and organizing mass disturbances.

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