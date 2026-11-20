The online media outlet UA.NEWS sent an official request to the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESB) asking it to disclose details of the investigation into Ukrainian entrepreneur, blogger, and founder of the company Traffic Devils, Oleksandr Slobozhenko, who was detained on November 17, 2026, at a hotel in the Italian Republic. The editorial team requests clarification on the current legal status of the suspect, the amount of damages caused to the state, a list of seized assets, and details regarding the preparations for his extradition to Ukraine.

This journalistic inquiry was prepared as part of an editorial investigation, as the case concerns the potential loss of hundreds of millions of hryvnias to the state budget, the effectiveness of law enforcement, and international legal cooperation. Previously, the Office of the Prosecutor General had already confirmed that it was preparing a package of documents to send a request to the competent Italian authorities for Slobozhenko’s extradition.



What the editorial team is asking

In their inquiry to the BEB, UA.NEWS journalists ask whether the pretrial investigation is currently ongoing, under which articles and sections of the Criminal Code of Ukraine it is being conducted, whether the scope of the allegations has changed since August 2024, and whether other accomplices or associated entities—in particular, the company Traffic Devils—have been identified.

Separately, the editorial team is interested in whether the figure of over 213 million UAH in unpaid taxes—out of nearly 1 billion UAH in revenue for 2020–2023—remains accurate, whether at least part of the losses has been reimbursed to the state, and through which specific sole proprietorships, legal entities, crypto wallets, and exchange platforms were used to transfer funds.

Slobozhenko’s

Assets and Extradition Preparations

In addition, the media is requesting disclosure of the list and value of Oleksandr Slobozhenko’s assets, real estate, vehicles, and corporate rights seized in Ukraine, as well as clarification on whether requests for international legal assistance were sent to locate his accounts and crypto assets abroad.

Several other questions concern the international search: exactly when did the BEB initiate the search for Slobozhenko, did it receive official confirmation from Italian authorities regarding his detention on November 17, how cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General is proceeding regarding the preparation of extradition documents, and whether investigators are aware of any foreign investigations into the financial activities of the blogger-arbitrageur.

Context of the Criminal Proceedings



According to the investigation, between January 2020 and August 2023, Oleksandr Slobozhenko received nearly 1 billion hryvnias in income, which he concealed from taxation by converting funds into cryptocurrency and subsequently exchanging them for cash through a network of exchange offices in various cities across Ukraine. In August 2024, he was notified that he was suspected of intentional tax evasion on an especially large scale and the laundering of criminally obtained property, and in September 2024, the court ordered his pretrial detention.

The UA.NEWS editorial team is awaiting a response from the Economic Security Bureau within the timeframes established by law.



Traffic Devils: Casinos, a Russian Connection, and the First Tax Issues

As a

reminder, in November 2019, Slobozhenko founded the Traffic Devils affiliate marketing team. Its main areas of focus were media buying, gambling, and betting—the promotion of online casinos and sportsbook services.

According to the entrepreneur himself, the team operated at a loss for the first six months, and there were even thoughts of shutting down. But in June 2020, things took a turn for the better, and the business began to scale up.

However, investigators offered a different explanation for Slobozhenko’s media popularity. Allegedly, the owners of the Russian online casino 1xBet were promoting Oleksandr as a fabricated media project designed to attract young people to the gambling industry.

Just as Oleksandr’s business began to take off, law enforcement agencies took notice of him. The National Police opened a criminal investigation into possible tax evasion and the legalization of assets obtained through criminal means. Tax authorities calculated his debt at nearly 54.8 million hryvnia. Slobozhenko’s home and office in central Kyiv were searched, but the seized items were later returned. In 2022, the case effectively stalled at the pre-trial investigation stage.

A few weeks after the proceedings were opened, Slobozhenko registered as a third-group individual entrepreneur. At that time, the annual income limit for this category was 8.3 million hryvnias, while the blogger himself claimed to earn millions each month. His lavish lifestyle was not put on hold for a single moment due to the criminal proceedings—by December 2020, he was already posting photos from Dubai.

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