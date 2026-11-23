The online media outlet UA.NEWS sent an official journalistic inquiry to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), to determine whether Oleksandr Slobozhenko—a Ukrainian businessman, blogger, and founder of the company Traffic Devils who was detained on November 17 in Italy—is involved in the Bureau’s investigations. The editorial staff is asking for clarification on whether NABU is investigating his possible ties to the “Khimprom” criminal group, a network of fraudulent call centers, as well as the alleged “protection” of his business by law enforcement officials, specifically by SBU General Serhiy Duka.

This journalistic inquiry was prepared as part of an editorial investigation after Ukrainian media reported on November 18 that Slobozhenko had been detained at a hotel in Italy. While law enforcement agencies had previously publicly accused the blogger of tax evasion and money laundering, in its inquiry to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the editorial team focused on the possible corruption and criminal aspects of this story.

What the editorial team is asking

In their inquiry to NABU, UA.NEWS journalists ask whether the Bureau is conducting a pre-trial investigation into criminal cases involving Oleksandr Slobozhenko himself, his mother, Iryna Zvir, companies associated with them, or other individuals from his business circle. If such cases exist, the media outlet requests the case numbers, dates of registration, legal classification, and general subject matter of the investigation.

A separate set of questions concerns the alleged involvement of Slobozhenko, Traffic Devils, and affiliated entities in organizing, financing, or facilitating financial flows for fraudulent call centers, as well as possible ties to members of the “Khimprom” criminal group and individuals who coordinated the operations of such call centers abroad.

An alleged bribe of $400,000 and the role of an SBU general

The editorial team is also interested in whether NABU is investigating information regarding the possible involvement of law enforcement officials in ensuring the unimpeded operation of Slobozhenko’s business or in interfering with criminal proceedings against him—specifically, whether SBU General Serhiy Duka is implicated in this context. In addition, the journalists ask for clarification on whether the Bureau has investigated claims circulating in the public domain regarding the alleged transfer of $400,000 to officials or law enforcement officers in exchange for assistance in resolving cases related to Slobozhenko.

Finally, the media outlet asks whether the blogger’s detention and extradition are relevant to NABU’s investigations into the activities of call centers, “Khimprom,” or the security forces’ cover-up of their operations, and if these incidents fall outside the Bureau’s jurisdiction, whether the relevant materials were forwarded to other law enforcement agencies.

Context

Oleksandr Slobozhenko was detained in the Italian Republic on November 17, 2026. In Ukraine, as early as August 2024, he was notified that he was suspected of intentional tax evasion totaling over 213 million hryvnias and the laundering of criminally obtained assets (according to investigators, between 2020 and 2023, he received nearly 1 billion hryvnias in unjustified income, which he laundered through cryptocurrency and cash exchange offices). In September 2024, a court ordered him to be held in custody in absentia, and after his arrest in Italy, the Office of the Prosecutor General confirmed that documents were being prepared for his extradition.

“Khimprom,” “Carthage,” and Slobozhenko: What Might They Have in Common?

It was previously reported that Oleksandr Slobozhenko’s arrest in Italy may be linked to the market for fraudulent call centers and individuals implicated in the “Carthage” case. Previously, in June 2023, Member of Parliament Oleksandr Kunitsky, who was a member of the parliamentary temporary investigative commission on cyberfraud, publicly stated that the founder of Traffic Devils might be involved in a network of fraudulent call centers.

There is speculation in the public sphere that the investigation, following searches at the homes of Slobozhenko and his mother, Iryna Zvir, went quiet for a long time precisely because of support from one of the individuals involved in the “Carthage” case. Not for nothing—but for a one-time payment of $400,000 to “resolve the issue” and a subsequent $100,000 each month, which the law enforcement official received from Sasha. But these are just rumors. For now.

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