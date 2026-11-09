The case involving the terrorist attack in Lviv, which resulted in the deaths of two people, has been referred to court

The prosecutor's office has filed an indictment with the court against a 33-year-old woman accused of organizing the explosions in Lviv on February 22, 2026.

Two people were killed and 26 others were injured in the incident.

According to the investigation, the woman received instructions via Telegram, traveled to Lviv, rented an apartment, and constructed two homemade explosive devices. On the evening of February 21, she planted them in trash bins on Danilyshyn Street, then left a phone streaming live video and left the city.

Around 12:30 a.m., the police received a false report of an alleged break-in at a nearby store. When patrol officers arrived at the scene, the first explosion occurred, and a second explosion followed after a second patrol crew arrived.

As a result of the terrorist attack, a 23-year-old female patrol officer and a 31-year-old National Guard soldier were killed. Another 26 people were injured.

The suspected perpetrator was detained that same day in Staryi Sambir. She is currently in custody. Separately, a woman has been named as a suspect; according to investigators, she made the false call to the police prior to the explosions.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police of Ukraine announced that they have charged an 18-year-old resident of Kharkiv, who, on the night of February 22, lured police officers to the site of the terrorist attack in Lviv.

Meanwhile, a Lviv court granted the regional prosecutor’s office’s motion and ordered the woman, who is suspected of organizing the February 22 explosion in the city center, to be held in custody for 60 days.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine is preparing a new protocol for all law enforcement agencies to follow when responding to calls made to the emergency hotlines 102 and 112.

Read us on