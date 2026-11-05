The case of Kateryna Handziuk's murder will be heard by a new panel of judges on December 23

The trial in the Kateryna Handziuk murder case, with a new panel of judges, will take place on December 23. On the eve of the hearing, activists plan to hold a protest to draw public attention to the case and highlight the need for it to proceed.

“Over the past few years, while the case has been in appeals court, several panels of judges have changed. Hearings have been repeatedly postponed due to objections or delays by attorneys Manger and Levin. On several occasions, the case had to be restarted from the beginning. On December 23, a new hearing will take place with a new panel of judges,” the statement reads.

As noted, the panel was selected back in the summer, but time was only found in December “for the most high-profile case in the country.” It is emphasized that at this pace, the court simply will not be able to hear the case within the 1.5 years remaining before the statute of limitations expires.

The Movement states that it will once again try to remind the court that the public is following the Kateryna Handziuk case; to this end, they are planning a protest on the eve of the court hearing. They promise to announce the exact date and time later.

On July 31, 2018, Kateryna Handziuk, a civic activist and acting head of the executive committee of the Kherson City Council, was doused with sulfuric acid near the entrance to her apartment building in Kherson. The burns covered 40% of her body. She underwent several surgeries but died on November 4 of that year.

The direct perpetrators of the attack were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 3 to 6.5 years.

On June 26, 2023, the Dnipro District Court of the capital sentenced Vladislav Manger and Oleksiy Levin, who were accused of organizing the attack on Handziuk, to 10 years in prison.

Manger stated that he was not guilty of organizing the attack and would file an appeal.

Although the appeal proceedings were formally scheduled to begin in November 2023, they actually began in February 2024 because one of the judges recused himself.

Anna Kalynchuk, the attorney for Kateryna Handziuk’s family, believes the defense is dragging out the process.

According to Dmytro Ilchenko, the defense attorney for Vladislav Manger, the delays are the result of a flawed judicial reform. The defense argues that the trial court committed gross violations when evaluating certain pieces of evidence.

The court continued to hear the appeal against the verdict in the case of the murder of activist Kateryna Handziuk. Kyiv Court of Appeals, January 24, 2025.

This was reported on Facebook by the movement “Who Ordered the Killing of Kateryna Handziuk?”

Pavlovsky named the masterminds and the motive behind Kateryna Handziuk’s murder.

The investigation into Kateryna Handziuk’s murder: how this high-profile case exposes Ukraine’s pressing problems.

The court in the Handziuk case denied the defense attorneys’ request to summon former Prosecutor General Lutsenko.

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