It has been revealed how to get a full refund for a Ukrzaliznytsia ticket

Ukrzaliznytsia passengers can expect a 100% refund of the ticket price if a train is delayed by more than an hour. Ukrainians are talking about this option on social media, sharing their experiences with getting refunds through the app and at ticket windows.

One passenger said she had only recently learned about this option. Threads user Oksana Mezentseva noted that she went to the ticket window to find out what her options were due to the train delay.

There, she was told that if a train is delayed by an hour, she is entitled to a full refund of the ticket price. As a result, she received a full refund and purchased a ticket for another train.

According to Section 19.16 of the Rules for the Carriage of Passengers, Baggage, Cargo, and Mail by Rail in Ukraine, in cases provided for by the rules, a passenger may receive a full refund of the ticket price, including sales and seat reservation fees.

Specifically, this applies to situations where a train is delayed by more than one hour from its departure from the originating station, and the passenger decides not to travel.

To request a refund, you can contact the railway ticket office. It’s also worth checking whether a refund is available through the Ukrzaliznytsia app.

In the comments, Ukrainians shared their own experiences and confirmed that they had taken advantage of this option.

One user said she was able to get a refund through the app when her train was delayed by three hours. According to her, she received the full refund within an hour. She admitted that she hadn’t expected this to be possible and was surprised when she received her money back.

Another passenger noted that she was unable to get a refund through the app but was assisted at the station ticket office. She also didn’t expect to receive a full refund, but was reimbursed the full cost of the ticket.

Yet another user reported that the staff at the information desk confirmed her refund and even issued a receipt.

Source: Threads

As a reminder, Ukrzaliznytsia has already installed more than 280 mobile shelters for employees.

Ukrzaliznytsia will also cancel a number of trains starting October 20, 2026.

Ukrzaliznytsia has changed the route to Sumy and Lozova due to shelling.

JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” has secured $100 million in grant funding as part of the RELINC project. The funds are planned to be used to purchase used locomotives to replenish the company’s fleet.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 533 locomotives from Ukrzaliznytsia’s own fleet and 75 locomotives belonging to private industrial enterprises have been damaged. Therefore, the railway must not only restore what has been lost but also expand its locomotive fleet.

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