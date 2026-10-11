It has been revealed what benefits and government support Ukrainian veterans can receive after demobilization

Upon completion of their military service, veterans are entitled to a range of government guarantees and benefits. These include assistance with housing and utility costs, medical care, employment, education, and vocational rehabilitation; the specific list of support depends on the service member’s status and the conditions stipulated by law.

One of the main government guarantees for combat veterans is a 75% discount on housing and utility costs within established limits.

This benefit applies, in particular, to housing rent, gas, electricity, water supply and sewage services, household waste collection, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for household use. For homes without central heating, a 75% discount on the cost of fuel is also provided within the established limits.

The housing discount is provided up to a limit of 21 square meters of total floor area per eligible person, plus an additional 10.5 square meters per family.

This benefit is not limited to combatants themselves. Under certain conditions, it also extends to their family members living with the eligible individual.

To apply for the benefit, you must contact the Pension Fund. You can submit an application in person, by mail, or online via the Pension Fund’s web portal or mobile app, as well as through the Diya portal.

Upon returning to civilian life, veterans can take advantage of government programs for vocational rehabilitation and employment assistance.

In particular, the law guarantees combat veterans temporary disability benefits equal to 100% of their average salary, regardless of their length of insurance coverage. They also have priority to remain in their jobs in the event of workforce reductions or staff cuts, all other things being equal.

In 2026–2027, the government will also implement the “Veteran.Work” program. It provides for vocational rehabilitation, retraining, job search assistance, and follow-up support for veterans after they receive the relevant services.

Veterans can receive government support for vocational training, retraining, and professional development.

The government may also cover the cost of obtaining a new specialty based on existing education and master’s-level studies, provided the veteran holds a bachelor’s degree.

Under vocational adaptation programs, the maximum amount of compensation for tuition costs is up to 15 times the subsistence minimum for able-bodied individuals.

To participate in the program, a veteran may select an educational institution and contact the relevant department responsible for veteran policy. After career counseling, a referral for training is issued.

Separate grant programs are available for veterans and their family members to start or grow their own businesses.

In 2026, under the “Grants for Veterans and Their Family Members” program, up to 1 million UAH can be received, depending on the terms of the specific project and the number of jobs the applicant plans to create. The program covers combatants, people with war-related disabilities, their spouses, and family members of fallen defenders.

State support is provided not only to the veteran themselves.

Combatants and their children may receive targeted state support to pursue vocational, pre-higher, and higher education at state and municipal institutions.

Depending on the circumstances, this may include full or partial tuition coverage, a preferential long-term loan, a social scholarship, free textbooks, and dormitory housing. For children, this support continues until the completion of their studies, but no longer than until they reach the age of 23.

War veterans are also entitled to an annual one-time cash payment on Ukraine’s Independence Day.

In 2026, for veterans who have already been discharged from military service and receive a pension, subsidy, or utility payment benefit through the Pension Fund, the payment was made automatically along with the corresponding payment. Those who are not pensioners or recipients of subsidies or benefits and are not currently serving in the military must apply to the Pension Fund.

The amount of government support depends on the individual’s specific status. Combat veterans, individuals with war-related disabilities, and other categories of veterans have different rights and guarantees.

Therefore, after demobilization, it is important to verify which veteran status has been officially granted and to take advantage of the government programs available to that status.

Separate applications must be submitted for some benefits. In particular, this applies to benefits for housing and utility payments and vocational rehabilitation.

Source: Ministry of Veterans Affairs

As a reminder, Kim announced a program to create 100,000 jobs for veterans.

In Ukraine, between 30,000 and 60,000 veterans could potentially become teachers and instructors under the new program, which is planned to be implemented with U.S. support. The U.S. side intends to introduce free testing for veterans in Ukraine to assess their ability to teach courses in patriotic education and physical education.

The government is launching a large-scale housing assistance program for veterans.

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