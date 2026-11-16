The Verkhovna Rada plans to develop a separate voting system that will allow members of parliament to participate in sessions regardless of their location. This is intended to ensure the uninterrupted operation of parliament even if its building is destroyed as a result of Russian attacks.

What Stefanchuk

Said

The constant attacks on the city of Kyiv are affecting, among other things, the work of the Ukrainian parliament. But despite this, we are passing all the necessary legislation that brings us closer to the European Union. “For example, last week alone we adopted 12 laws… aimed at supporting our path toward the European Union, fulfilling our obligations under the Ukraine Facility, and addressing other issues. And we will continue to move forward on this path,” Stefanchuk said.

The

Speaker noted that appropriate conditions have already been set up in the shelters for lawmakers to stay during alerts.



However, parliament must be prepared for the worst-case scenarios and ensure the continuity of its work.



“I spoke separately with Roberta and our other fellow speakers about the fact that we still need to consider a separate voting system that will allow voting regardless of where the members of parliament are located. Because no one can rule out the possibility that Russia might one day destroy the parliament building itself. And we will then face the challenge of needing a system that ensures members of parliament can still vote regardless of their location,” the Speaker of the Rada said.



According to him, another security measure is the ability to move sessions to secure premises at the same address so as not to halt voting on European integration bills.



In addition to security challenges posed by Russian aggression, the use of artificial intelligence by certain members of parliament to generate a massive number of amendments has become a significant obstacle to the parliament’s effective operation.



“I just want to remind you that, for example, 5,200 amendments were submitted to the draft state budget. In addition, we have members of parliament who, in 2026 alone, submitted nearly forty-two thousand amendments. And this is also a new challenge that slows down the work of parliament,” Stefanchuk emphasized.



According to the speaker, solving this problem requires members of parliament to recognize their own responsibility. He stressed that issues of European integration, the military, and international aid must remain free from any legislative spam.



“And secondly, and just as importantly, we must ensure normal security conditions for the work of Ukrainian lawmakers, including, if necessary, by moving voting to an appropriate room located at the same address as the Verkhovna Rada, so that we can continue to work and vote during emergencies, including to enact the laws necessary for our rapprochement with the European Union,” Stefanchuk added.



This was stated by Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk during a joint briefing in Brussels with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola. According to him, Russia’s constant strikes on Kyiv pose a direct threat to the work of the legislature.



The Rada showed a shelter where deputies can work during air raid alerts.

On the first day of the war,

Stefanchuk removed the flag, the Constitution, and the Declaration of Independence from the Rada.



















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