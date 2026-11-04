A court has ordered the arrest of another suspect in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

The Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv remanded Tetyana Kireyeva in custody for two months; she is suspected of disseminating information about the locations of military personnel, obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and organizing mass disturbances.

According to the investigation, the suspect acted in collusion with Valentina Moloda and an ambulance driver, transmitting information about a military facility via a Telegram group so that its entrances could be blocked.

Kireeva and her defense team, however, reject the allegations of criminal intent, asserting that the sole purpose of her actions was to ensure the hospitalization of an acquaintance and to inform the unit’s leadership about potential provocateurs.

Source: Suspilne.

The court imposed a pretrial restraint on Valentina Molodiy, who participated in the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka while posing as a doctor. She will be held in custody for 60 days without the possibility of bail. The woman is charged with obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under martial law and disclosing information about the location of a military facility.

The commander of the National Guard confirmed the detention of those returned from the Special Forces in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Vygivsky explained what consequences the teenager’s parents face for their participation in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation opened a case regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As a reminder, Budanov responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Azov Battalion commented on the clash near the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd attempted to free the mobilized soldiers from a bus.

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