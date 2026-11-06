A court in Mykolaiv Oblast sentenced a man to life in prison for raping a child

The Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office proved in court the guilt of a 61-year-old man, who was sentenced to life in prison for the systematic rape of his partner’s minor great-granddaughter and for distributing child pornography.

The investigation established that the crimes took place over a period of four years, beginning when the child was six years old. The girl was left in the care of her great-grandmother and her great-grandmother’s partner while her guardian was away and during school breaks.

The crime came to light in April 2025, when the child told her grandmother about what she had endured, after which the grandmother contacted law enforcement. The court found the defendant guilty under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and ordered that his information be entered into the Unified Register of Persons Convicted of Crimes Against the Sexual Freedom and Sexual Integrity of a Minor.

Source: Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In the city of Lutsk, law enforcement officers exposed a woman suspected of producing and distributing pornographic content featuring her 3-year-old daughter. According to the investigation, the woman used the child to create prohibited materials and passed them on to another person in exchange for payment.

In Khmelnytskyi, law enforcement officers detained a 50-year-old local resident suspected of committing unlawful acts of a sexual nature against children.

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