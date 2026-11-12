A court handed down a sentence to a man for exposing his genitals to Sens Bank employees

The Zarichny District Court of Sumy sentenced a local resident to one year of probation after he exposed his genitals to operators and masturbated during video calls on the “Sens Bank” app.

The video recordings featuring his penis were reviewed by a forensic art expert, who concluded that the content depicted in the videos was pornographic in nature. Consequently, the Sumy resident was charged with violating Part 1 of Article 301 of the Criminal Code (production of pornography). The defendant must now pay the state 12,700 hryvnias to cover the costs of the expert examinations.

The defendant fully admitted his guilt and entered into a plea agreement with the prosecution, under which he is required to report periodically to probation authorities and may not leave Ukraine without permission.

Source: materials from the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

However, if the Sumy resident had exposed his genitals to bank employees in person, he would have received a significantly lighter punishment. For example, the Kovpakivsky District Court of Sumy imposed an administrative penalty in the form of a fine of 85 hryvnias on a man who, while intoxicated, ostentatiously exposed his genitals to children.

After his release from prison, a 50-year-old resident of the Khmelnytskyi region again committed crimes against the sexual integrity of children. The man was notified that he was suspected of these new incidents. During the pretrial investigation, law enforcement officials determined that two additional girls, aged 14 and 15, had been victimized by his actions.

Read us on