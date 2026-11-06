On November 3, 2026, the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeals overturned the Cabinet of Ministers’ directive and the State Customs Service’s order regarding the dismissal of Ruslan Cherkassky. He was reinstated as deputy head of the State Customs Service effective March 28, 2023. In addition, the customs service must pay him 2.12 million hryvnias in average earnings for the period of his forced absence from work. And it does not matter that his wife, Maria Trifonova, and Cherkassky’s brother, Anatoliy, are currently in pretrial detention as part of criminal proceedings regarding the manufacture and sale of the counterfeit weight-loss drug Biopatid.

The court’s ruling has already taken legal effect. The requirements to reinstate him to his position and pay one month’s compensation are subject to immediate enforcement. At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers and the State Customs Service may still appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

What is known about Ruslan Cherkassky

Cherkassky has long had a reputation as one of the country’s most scandal-ridden customs officials. Investigative journalists have called him a “symbol of corruption at customs.” He began his career as a regular inspector in 1993, and over the course of three decades, according to journalists’ estimates, became a hryvnia billionaire.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) investigated instances of his possible illicit enrichment. Among them were the transfer of 1.6 million euros abroad by Cherkassky’s relative, Maria Trifonova, following the start of the full-scale invasion, as well as the purchase of luxury real estate and offices in Dubai for approximately $25 million together with his business partner, Vitaliy Koro. While law enforcement was investigating the origin of the customs official’s wealth, he was trying to regain his position through the courts.

Maria Tryfonova, owner of the Kyiv-based aesthetic medicine clinic Tryfonova MD

The Biopatyd Case

Currently, his brother Anatoliy Cherkassky and his wife Maria Tryfonova are in custody in connection with the Biopatyd case. In the case files, they are identified as the organizers and leaders of a large-scale criminal group that established the production and sale of a counterfeit weight-loss product. In late October 2026, the Dnipro Court of Appeals upheld the pretrial detention order, with bail set at 75 million and 68 million hryvnias, respectively.

As Andriy Dyachenko, a prosecutor with the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, told UA.NEWS, the defense’s appeals did not result in a change to the pretrial measures, as the attorneys failed to refute the validity of the allegations. The defendants have yet to post the multi-million hryvnia bail. The prosecutor attributes this, in particular, to possible difficulties in proving the lawful origin of such sums.

According to the investigation, a drug that does not exist in global medical practice was sold in Ukraine under the guise of a cosmetic product. The raw materials for it were ordered from China in small packages to avoid paying the required customs duties. Production was organized in the village of Hlevakha in the Kyiv region: the substance was manually filled into syringe-style applicators and then sold. The cost of a single dose was about $17, while it was offered to buyers for up to $1,200. According to the investigation, the organizers’ profits exceeded $5 million.

Currently, 28 suspects are under investigation. Law enforcement officials are accepting reports from people who claim to have experienced health problems after using the drug. The prosecutor’s office is also preparing a request to the Ministry of Health to revoke the licenses of clinics that may have been involved in the scheme. Meanwhile, some of them are already trying to change their public image and rebrand themselves on social media. In addition, law enforcement continues to identify co-conspirators in the cases. It is very likely that Ruslan Cherkassky simply won’t have time to enjoy his cozy office.

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