The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court will consider appeals regarding the pretrial measures imposed on three suspects in the “Carthage-2” case, which involves bribes paid to law enforcement officials to cover up fraudulent call centers.

The hearing on the appeal filed by General Serhiy Duka, former first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood, is scheduled for November 26, and on December 7—the appeal of Oleksandr Demyanchuk, deputy head of a division within the Kyiv Regional Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, and Vitaliy Rybalko, known as “Boxer.”

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded Demyanchuk—who is referred to as “Consultant” in the investigation files—and Rybalko, a subordinate of the group’s organizer, into custody without the right to post bail. In contrast, for Duts, whom the investigation refers to as “Akim,” the court ordered his arrest with the option of posting 65 million hryvnias in bail—on November 13, the full amount was paid, and he was released from pretrial detention that same day. Another suspect, Volodymyr Tsenov (“Price”), the first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations, was ordered to remain in custody with the option of posting bail of 15 million hryvnias.

According to anti-corruption authorities, Operation “Carthage” exposed a criminal organization with at least 12 members that systematically bribed high-ranking officials in law enforcement agencies to ensure the unimpeded operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses. According to the investigation, the group included its founder—a three-time convict known as “Criminal,” the head of the “Khimprom” drug cartel, and a Russian citizen known as “Mexican”—as well as the leader’s subordinates, “Boxer” and “Pasha.”

Source: Interfax-Ukraine.

SBU Major General Serhiy Duka stated his willingness to take a polygraph test to confirm his statements regarding the criminal proceedings against him.

Video: General Duka stated that the NABU is putting pressure on the country’s political leadership.

As a reminder, General Serhiy Duka appeared at the hearing and answered specific questions. In particular, during the hearing, Duka stated that he had watched an interview with “Mexican,” but is not personally acquainted with him.

NABU detained SBU General Serhiy Duka as part of a case involving bribes from call centers. The detention took place as part of the “Carthage” operation to dismantle a criminal organization whose members systematically paid bribes to high-ranking law enforcement officials to ensure the unimpeded operation of fraudulent call centers.

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