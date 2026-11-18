The court imposed a pretrial restraint on Serhiy Radzitsky, who is implicated in the case involving the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. He was remanded in custody until January 3, with the option to post bail in the amount of 133,000 hryvnias.

Radzytskyi is charged with obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, disseminating information about the location of military personnel, and organizing mass riots.

During the court hearing, the prosecution insisted on keeping him in custody without the right to post bail. The defense, however, requested that the suspect be placed under house arrest. The attorneys argued that the facts presented by the prosecutor distort the actual circumstances of the incident.

Radzytskyi himself explained that Valentina Moloda, who was the first to arrive at the house where the incident occurred, had approached him with a request.

According to him, he had previously informed law enforcement that military personnel were allegedly being illegally detained at that address. Radzitsky also claims that he arrived at the scene with them and livestreamed the event on TikTok.

In addition, he stated that he was unaware that Moloda might have received money for this story.

“If I had known that Moloda had taken money, I wouldn’t have gone there,” Radzitsky said.

The National Guard of Ukraine has completed an internal investigation into the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, where clashes occurred on November 2 near a building used to house military personnel. The investigation materials will be forwarded to the State Bureau of Investigations so that investigators can assess the actions of the National Guard members. Thirteen people have already been notified of their status as suspects in the case involving the clashes.

Law enforcement officers detained 13 individuals involved in the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, which occurred on November 2 near the National Guard’s deployment site. According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police, those involved include the alleged organizer of the provocations—who was carrying a forged surgeon’s ID—and a young man who damaged vehicles with a sledgehammer.

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