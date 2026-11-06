The court ordered Valeriy Ladytsia to be held in custody for 59 days in connection with the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

Valeria Ladika, who is suspected of involvement in the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, has been ordered to remain in custody for 59 days, with the option to post bail of 66,000 hryvnias. This was reported by a Suspilne correspondent.

According to the investigation, Ladyka urged the crowd to overturn a National Guard bus carrying soldiers and personally pushed the vehicle.

According to her attorney, the woman spontaneously drove to the building in Borshchahivka after learning about the alleged unlawful detention of soldiers through social media. Ladika herself stated that she did not go there with the intention of harming anyone and did not know that the building was a military facility.

Source: Suspilne

Clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka resulted in an 18-year-old man being placed under suspicion.

Earlier, law enforcement identified 130 participants in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

A court ordered the arrest of a suspect in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged the detention of those returned from the Northwest Operational Command in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Vyhovsky explained what penalties the teenager’s parents face for his participation in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

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