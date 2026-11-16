The court increased Kolomoyskyi's bail to 782 million hryvnia after the businessman claimed he was the victim of a fabricated assassination attempt

Businessman Ihor Kolomoyskyi was brought to a court hearing for the first time in more than two weeks. He stated that the information about an alleged plot to assassinate him was fabricated, and that reports of the threat were used to isolate him and prevent him from participating in court proceedings.

At the same time, the court rejected the defense’s appeal and increased Kolomoyskyi’s bail to 782 million hryvnias.

Kolomoyskyi Denies Assassination Plot

Over the past two weeks, authorities have repeatedly refused to transport the businessman to court hearings, citing reports of an alleged plot to assassinate him as the reason.

Specifically, on November 4, during a hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court, a letter from the SBU detention center was disclosed, which mentioned a possible threat to Kolomoyskyi’s life. As a result, transporting him to court was deemed unsafe.

At the same time, the businessman’s lawyers questioned the validity of these explanations and insisted on the need to ensure his personal participation in the court hearings.

Kolomoyskyi himself is convinced that no assassination attempt was being planned and that the information about the threat was used as a pretext to isolate him.

This became known following a hearing at the Kyiv Court of Appeals on November 16.

The UK Supreme Court denied Kolomoyskyi’s appeal in the $3 billion PrivatBank case.

Kolomoyskyi stated that the dollar could reach 150 hryvnia.

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