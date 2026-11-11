The court has once again eased the pretrial restriction imposed on Andriy Yermak

On November 10, 2026, an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted a motion filed by a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) to extend the procedural restrictions on Andriy Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. Pursuant to the court’s decision, the suspect’s travel restrictions were modified, allowing him to move freely throughout Ukraine.

Previously, Yermak was prohibited from leaving the city of Kyiv, as well as the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions, without permission.

The defense insisted on lifting the restrictions, citing the suspect’s participation in a project of the National Bar Association of Ukraine, while the prosecutor demanded that the measures remain in place.

Source: Press Service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

In addition, the court had previously decided not to extend the requirement for Yermak to wear an electronic monitoring device, allegedly due to a life-threatening risk posed by the electronic ankle monitor. As a reminder, the former official is suspected of laundering assets obtained through criminal means during the construction of a private cottage community in the Kyiv region.

As a reminder, on the evening of May 11, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the SAP announced that they had placed Andriy Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, under suspicion. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, more than 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the “Dynasty” cooperative.

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