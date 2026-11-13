The court ordered the Ministry of Culture to consider adding the gymnasium in Oleksandriya to the register of cultural monuments

The Kyiv District Administrative Court ruled that the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine’s failure to act regarding the historic building of the former boys’ gymnasium in Oleksandriya was unlawful. Following a lawsuit filed by the Oleksandriya District Prosecutor’s Office, the ministry was ordered to consider adding the building to the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine.

The historic building was constructed in 1903. It has the status of an architectural monument of local significance and has been on the state register since 1997.

In 2023, the relevant lists of cultural heritage sites were submitted to the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine. However, the issue of adding the former boys’ gymnasium to the State Register of Immovable Monuments remained unresolved.

The ministry’s inaction created legal uncertainty and risks for the proper preservation of the historic building. To ensure that the state fulfilled its obligations regarding the protection of cultural heritage, the Oleksandriya District Prosecutor’s Office filed a lawsuit.

The Kyiv District Administrative Court partially granted the prosecutor’s office’s claim. The court ruled that the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine’s inaction was unlawful and ordered the ministry to consider the inclusion of the former boys’ gymnasium building in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine.

When considering this matter, the ministry must take the court’s findings into account.

Earlier, the Central Cemetery in Szczecin, Poland, was officially recognized as a historical monument. The Polish president issued the corresponding decree in late September, and on October 14, the document was published in the Polish Dziennik Ustaw. This is the first site in Szczecin to receive this status.

Read us on