A court ordered the NABU to open another investigation into Budanov's former deputy

The High Anti-Corruption Court ordered an authorized representative of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine to enter information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations regarding a possible criminal offense involving Iryna Mudra, the former deputy head of the Office of the President.

Lawyers for the fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Court. They complained about the inaction of the NABU, which refuses to register criminal proceedings based on their complaint alleging that a number of officials committed a crime.

The case concerns the alleged exertion of unlawful influence and pressure on Supreme Court justices during the consideration of Poroshenko’s case seeking the lifting of personal sanctions, which “manifested itself in joint, coordinated actions by the former deputy head of the Office of the President, Iryna Mudra, Ihor Dashutin, the head of the Administrative Court of Cassation, and SBU officials, with the aim of influencing the panel of judges and securing a ruling in favor of the defendant.

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Iryna Mudra has been detained and is currently undergoing investigative procedures at the NABU.

Mudra’s defense team has called for a critical assessment of the prosecutor’s statements.

The High Anti-Corruption Court is determining a preventive measure for Iryna Mudra: what is known.

“Corruption must be controlled”: Who is Iryna Mudra?

Iryna Mudra has reached a plea deal with investigators—social media reports.

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