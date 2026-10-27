Vladimir Marmash, a judge of the Lychakiv District Court in Lviv, may continue his career at the Lviv Court of Appeals. The High Council of Justice has already recommended that the President appoint him as an appellate judge. This decision was made following a competitive selection process, despite disciplinary complaints, legal disputes with journalists, and allegations of possible misconduct in which the judge is implicated.

The High Council of Justice adopted the decision to recommend Marmash’s promotion on October 6, 2026. In the document, the council noted that it found no reasonable grounds to doubt the candidate’s integrity or his adherence to professional ethics. The decision on his appointment rests with the President of Ukraine.

Marmash has worked at the Lychakiv District Court in Lviv since 2009, and has held the position of judge for an indefinite term since 2017. In recent years, he has drawn attention not only for his rulings but also for issues regarding his family’s property and conflicts with media representatives.

A parking space registered in the name of Marmash’s mother-in-law and complaints against a journalist

Over the years he has worked at the Lychakiv District Court of Lviv, Volodymyr Marmash has repeatedly been the subject of media attention due to property issues and procedural decisions. Now, his possible transfer to the appellate court is taking place against a backdrop of conflicts with the press and disciplinary complaints that have yet to be fully resolved.

One of the reasons for the criticism was a UA.NEWS investigation into the possible undeclared assets of Lviv judges. During a trip to Lviv, journalists discovered that Marmash’s family uses a parking space in a new building that is officially registered under his mother-in-law’s name. At the same time, the judge himself regularly paid the utility bills for this property using his own bank card. In the same investigation, journalists uncovered signs that Hryhoriy Zhovnir, the head of the Lychakiv District Court, may have failed to declare income from real estate rentals.

After the journalist returned to Kyiv, he began receiving late-night threats via Telegram. The police opened a criminal case regarding the threats and recognized the journalist as a victim. Following this, Judges Marmash and Zhovnir filed complaints with law enforcement and the High Council of Justice. They accused the journalist of attempting to influence the proceedings of a criminal case which, according to the investigation, was unrelated to his work. The judges called their wives and the judge’s mother-in-law as witnesses. Their testimony referred to the allegedly aggressive behavior of media representatives.

However, the video recordings cited by the journalist documented his work during the day and confirmed his proper conduct and possession of a press card. In addition, the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals, in response to a lawyer’s inquiry, reported that no complaints had been filed against the journalist. An analysis of the court registry also showed that, during the period when evidence was being gathered, there were no motions filed in the case presided over by Judge Zhovnir.

Subsequently, the journalist’s defense team filed a complaint with the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) regarding the possible prosecution of Marmash and Zhovnir for knowingly false reporting of a crime and interference in media activities. Initially, SBI investigators refused to register the case. However, the Kyiv Court of Appeals overturned the lower court’s ruling, ruled that the SBI’s inaction was unlawful, and ordered the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv to reconsider the journalist’s complaint.

The disciplinary complaint in the Shevtsova case remains pending

Since October 2025, a disciplinary complaint regarding Marmash’s actions in the case of financier Alona Shevtsova has been pending before the High Council of Justice. The complainants allege that the judge considered a motion filed by detectives from the Economic Security Bureau and issued a ruling after the pre-trial investigation period had already expired. These circumstances were subsequently confirmed by the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv and the Kyiv Court of Appeals. Despite this, instead of returning the motion, Marmash granted the law enforcement agencies’ requests.

The time limits established by law for the preliminary review and consideration of the disciplinary complaint on its merits have long since expired, yet the High Council of Justice has still not issued a decision. The disciplinary inspector refused to grant the complaint priority status and left it in the general queue for review.

If the judge’s actions had been subject to a proper disciplinary review, the consequences could have included sanctions ranging up to removal from office. Instead, the matter of his possible promotion has already reached the President.

Questions also remain regarding the assets of Judge Volodymyr Marmash’s family

Volodymyr Marmash’s wife, Ivanna Ivanyuk, also serves as a judge on the Lychakiv District Court in Lviv. Her name has been mentioned in journalistic reports regarding potential issues with the declaration of assets and financial income.

In particular, journalists drew attention to a parking space registered in the judge’s mother’s name and the payment for its maintenance, which, according to the investigation’s findings, was made by Marmash. Other reports mentioned bank transfers which, according to journalists, were not reflected in Ivanyuk’s declaration.

In July 2026, the High Council of Justice dismissed the complaint against Ivanna Ivanyuk without consideration.

The High Council of Justice found no grounds to deny Volodymyr Marmash a promotion

Despite public allegations and the existence of a disciplinary complaint, the High Council of Justice endorsed Volodymyr Marmash’s candidacy for the position of judge of the Lviv Court of Appeals.

In its decision No. 2057/0/15-26 dated October 6, 2026, the Council stated that it had found no violations of the procedure for appointing the candidate or any reasonable doubts regarding his compliance with the requirements of integrity and professional ethics.

Based on the results of the qualification assessment, Marmash received 705.47 points and ranked first among the candidates. The High Council of Justice recognized him as meeting the established requirements and submitted a recommendation to the President for his appointment to the Lviv Court of Appeals.

The final decision on the appointment of Volodymyr Marmash to the position of appellate judge is to be made by the President of Ukraine.

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