The Svyatoshyn District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv has filed an indictment with the court against three individuals accused of facilitating the illegal smuggling of men subject to military conscription across the state border.

According to the preliminary investigation, the suspects sought out men of draft age and, for $12,000, promised to arrange their illegal departure from Ukraine, and for an additional $1,000, to provide unimpeded transportation from any city to the border zone.

Clients from the capital were offered transportation from Kyiv to a hotel near the border, followed by a walk across into Hungary outside official border crossings at a time when border patrols were allegedly absent. In May 2026, law enforcement officers detained two participants in the scheme while they were receiving $26,000 for two conscripts; they later identified a third accomplice, after which the investigation was concluded.

Source: Statement from the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

In the Rivne region, a high school student smuggled draft dodgers to the Belarusian border for $3,000.

The SBU and the National Police uncovered eight schemes to evade mobilization in various regions.

Read us on