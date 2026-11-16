The Army has suspended the formation of new brigades – commander

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Ground Forces are gradually moving away from the practice of forming new brigades. The formation of some of them has already been suspended, as the military’s priority should be quality, not quantity. This was stated by Brigadier General Sviatoslav Zaits, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Ground Forces.

“We are moving toward putting an end to this. I will say that the formation of some brigades has already been put on hold. Quality is important to us. Every new brigade is actually a negative: a loss of personnel, a lot of reserve forces, and an inefficient use of human capital,” he said at the “Sergeant’s Forum” on Monday, according to a correspondent for the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

In February 2025, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa announced that, following a decision by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters, Ukraine had stopped forming new brigades, and that efforts were being focused on reinforcing existing combat units holding the front lines.

In November 2024, the General Staff explained in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were forming new brigades instead of reinforcing existing ones because the enemy had increased the size of its forces by nearly 100,000 personnel, and the length of the front line has also increased.

This was reported by “Interfax-Ukraine.”

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